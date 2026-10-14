Medical store owner accused of killing Punjab anti-drug activist Jhota arrested in Rajasthan: Police

A senior police officer said a first information report (FIR) into the murder is also being filed on Wednesday morning.

Kumar was caught late last night and is being brought to Mansa, police said.

Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who went on the run following accusations that he killed anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa district, has been picked up from Rajasthan’s Salasar town 300km away, a Punjab Police officer said.

Who else has been arrested in the Mansa murder case?

Who else has been arrested in the Mansa murder case?

Where was Ashwani Kumar arrested after the Mansa shooting?

Where was Ashwani Kumar arrested after the Mansa shooting?

Jhota’s family told police on Tuesday they were reluctant to file a formal case against Kumar unless he was caught. His arrest was broadcast live on social media.

“The deceased’s father has agreed to give his statement before the police. Our team is in the process of lodging an FIR,” the officer said.

Kumar’s associate, who allegedly helped Ashwani flee Mansa after the murder, has already been arrested by the police.

Also Read: Anti-drug activist shot dead in Punjab's Mansa, was questioning chemist over illegal sale

Jhota was shot dead on Tuesday morning when he went to a retail pharmacy outlet in Mansa town and accused the owner of peddling drugs. In a widely circulated video clip, Ashwani was allegedly seen opening fire at Jhota after he made the accusation. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Four others also suffered bullet injuries when Ashwani allegedly fired multiple times in the market.

A senior medical officer (SMO), Gurmail Singh, said Jhota suffered two gunshot injuries in the abdomen and one more in the right thigh.

Also Read: ‘Open fire at us’: Video captures Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s final moments before being shot dead

Tensions escalated in Mansa after the murder, with Jhota’s supporters vandalising the medical shop and his family refusing to cremate his body. A heavy police force was deployed outside the Civil Hospital, where the body was kept.

According to PTI, Jhota and his supporters in 2023 garlanded Kumar with shoes and paraded him through the market after a man was found with banned capsules allegedly procured from his shop.