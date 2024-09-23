Morning briefing: Cong slams FM's call for stress management lessons; Tirupati temple to be ritually ‘purified’, & more

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, in an apparent reference to the recent death of a young CA professional employed with Ernest and Young (EY), called for “stress management lessons” in colleges and universities. The Congress later slammed her for her remark. Addressing an event at a college in Chennai, Sitharaman said that even if educational institutions impart good education and ensure jobs to students through campus recruitment, they should teach certain things, along with education, that are taught in the family. Dig Deeper Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses on the theme 'Bharat in the New Age' at the 7th Edition of Pondy Lit Fest, in Puducherry. (File image)(PTI)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu accused ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of allowing non-sacred activities in the Tirupati Temple during his five-year-long rule. Naidu said that a Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) will be held on Monday at the Tirumala Temple. Dig Deeper

PM Modi attends tech CEOs' roundtable in US, to address UNGA

Sabotage bid? Punjab police recover iron rods on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover discovers new ancient crater on Moon surface

Donald Trump shares warm moments with his grandchildren at NC rally: ‘Vote for grandpa’

Potential shrink in Singapore's population could impact economy

Zelensky in US to explain war plan to Biden, Harris, Trump

The last and final round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy ended on Sunday in Anantapur, with India A winning the domestic red-ball title after beating the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led C team. Meanwhile, India D secured a consolation win after Arshdeep Singh returned career-best figures of 6 for 40 in their 257-run win against the B team. But what did India gain from what was merely a preparatory tournament to pick back-up options for the Indian Test team, before the hopefuls and the fringe option gear up for the Ranji Trophy? Dig Deeper

Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour had a familiar visitor in its Birmingham leg. Ed Sheeran popped up during the Indian popstar's concert and they duo performed together, taking the internet back to earlier this year in March, when Diljit lent a helping hand to Ed during the latter's Mumbai gig. Dig Deeper

Radhika Merchant recently stepped out in the city to attend an art exhibition. The choti bahu of the Ambani family chose a simple look for the outing. She was spotted in an off-white backless crop top and matching pants. Read on as we decode her OOTD. Dig Deeper

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, paid a visit to chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant Bungalow yesterday. The team at Bungalow went the extra mile to welcome their special guests - using Isha Ambani’s favourite flower, the rose, to decorate the premises. The original logo of Reliance was also recreated using marigold flowers for the father-daughter duo. Dig Deeper

