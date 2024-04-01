Morning briefing: PM Modi on ‘misuse’ of ED; Owaisi visits Mukhtar Ansari's Ghazipur residence, and more

Dismissing the opposition's charge that central agencies – particularly the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – were targeting only opposition leaders, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the agencies operate independently. “We neither obstruct or direct their actions. These work independently, and this is evaluated by the scales of the judiciary,” he told Tamil Nadu-based Thanthi TV in an interview. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi (HT_PRINT)

More on PM Modi: Those criticising electoral bonds will soon regret, imperfections can be addressed: Modi

Modi will not stop, action on corruption to continue: PM

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday visited gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, who died of cardiac arrest in Banda last week. Expressing grief over Ansari's death, Asaduddin Owaisi said he stands with Mukhtar Ansari's family in the time of this utter grief. Ansari, 63, was laid to rest at his family's ancestral graveyard at Kali Bagh in Mohammadabad town of Ghazipur district under tight police vigil on Saturday.

More on Mukhtar Ansari: Mukhtar’s jail barrack sealed, medical report submitted to court

Possible blood clotting in Mukhtar Ansari's heart: Autopsy

The Latest News

Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed in your state on April 1? Check statewise list and details Dig deeper

BoAt takes on Apple in its latest ad, sparks a debate on X Dig deeper

India News

Finance ministry's 6-point note on new tax regime: ‘No new change coming in’ Dig deeper

‘Sunetra Pawar is like my mother’: Supriya Sule slams BJP over Baramati battle Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistani man who filmed sister's 'honour' killing, arrested Dig deeper

WHO chief at ‘loss for words’ as Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 4, dire situation at Al-Shifa Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years with an astonishing knock against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. It was a vintage MS Dhoni show in Visakhapatnam as the fans went berserk when he entered the middle with the bat in his hand. The atmosphere was surreal and Dhoni made sure that the fans went back with a memorable moment. It was the first time he got the chance to bat this season and he didn't disappoint anyone.

Entertainment Focus

In April 2024, several web series, including Yeh Meri Family, Parasyte The Grey, Franklin, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as MasterChef India (Tamil and Telugu), Goodbye Earth, Family Aaj Kal and others.

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani stepped out in Mumbai last night with her husband, Anand Piramal, and their friends. The paparazzi clicked Isha and Anand post a dinner date with their friends. The snippets show the couple walking towards their car after the outing. For the occasion, while Isha chose a summer-ready outfit - a floral printed dress, Anand complemented her in a printed button-down shirt and pants.

