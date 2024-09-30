Morning briefing: Uddhav says big projects being taken away from Maharashtra; Assam CM attacks Rahul on ‘lies’ & more

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had given industrial projects to Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Addressing a gathering in Ramtek, Uddhav Thackeray claimed Mumbai's economic centre was taken away to Gujarat at the behest of Shinde. He also claimed that Shah was coming from Delhi to finish him and Sharad Pawar. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the alleged 'lies' spread by Rahul Gandhi were part of an ‘international conspiracy’ to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. The Assam chief minister also alleged that Gandhi spread ‘lies’ on the union government schemes during general elections and now wants to 'abolish' reservations of people from OBC and SC/ST communities. Talking about the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Sarma expressed confidence on ruling BJP returning to power in the state. Dig deeper

India news

Kolkata rape-murder case: Bengal doctors hold torch rally ahead of key SC hearing today

MP: 5-year-old girl informs mother about ‘bad touch’, police detain minor boy for sexual assault

Woman tied to tree, burnt alive by family members in Tripura; sons arrested

Business

Ashneer Grover will no longer be associated with BharatPe in any capacity

Oil prices rise as Hezbollah leader’s death stokes tensions in Middle East, Iran's response awaited

Pakistan cuts 150,000 government jobs. It's IMF's order

Global matters

Israel strikes kill 105 in Lebanon; Hezbollah loses 7 commanders in a week

Israel used US-made 900 kg bombs in Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing

JD Vance vs Tim Walz debate: When and where to watch, important rules and more

Sports

The BCCI may have announced the regulations for the upcoming IPL mega auction with a major twist about the retention slabs for the players and the use of Right-To-Match cards, but it served as a head-scratcher for Mumbai Indians, who are spoilt for choices. One of the major questions on their retention list pertains to the future of former captain Rohit Sharma in the franchise. Will MI retain Rohit? Will the India captain want to continue his career at Mumbai? Dig deeper

Entertainment

Acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao has launched a scathing attack on IIFA Awards on his social media. The filmmaker, who is best known for his two-part critically-acclaimed film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A and Side B) wrote a long note on Instagram, accusing IIFA of being disrespectful and making him wait till 3 am without any award. Dig deeper

It's trending

Nita Ambani, resplendent in a red saree, posed with Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra, and Paralympic medalists Navdeep Singh and Mona Agarwal at the United in Triumph event. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.