Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 9, 2024 to start your day

Baba Tarsem Singh's murder: Main accused killed Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, a shooter and the main accused in the murder case of Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday, the state's top police officer said. Read here A couple uses a cell phone to photograph the solar eclipse on the campus of Southern Illinois University on April 08, 2024, in Carbondale, Illinois.( AFP)

Pak PM meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses Kashmir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting recently at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca and underlined the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve their “outstanding issues”, with a particular emphasis on the Kashmir matter, news agency PTI reported. Read here

Total solar eclipse 2024 enthrals Mexico, US, Canada

A total solar eclipse swept across North America on Monday, captivating millions in Mexico, the United States and Canada with a chilling midday darkness. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon moves in front of the Sun, casting a shadow that completely blocks the Sun's light. This spectacle transforms the Sun into a vibrant display. Read here

Silver price may touch 1 lakh: Should you invest?

The price of silver has been rising for some time owing to economic data points, geopolitical tensions and some market-specific dynamics. Last year, prices of silver advanced 7.19%, while gold gained 13% during the year. On a year-to-date basis, silver gained more than 11% till now while gold rallied nearly 15%. Silver traded at ₹81,313 per kg on April 8, while gold was at ₹70,850 per 10 gram. What next for silver? Read here

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹ 1.5 lakh discounts

Maruti Suzuki has begun the financial year with offers on its Nexa range, with discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh available on models like Baleno, Fronx and Jimny. These discounts include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts. The company has not included XL6 and flagship Invicto MPV models in these offers. However, these discounts may vary based on location and variant availability, which is why customers are advised to contact their nearest dealer to check the availability of discounts. Read here

World's oldest man reveals secret to his longevity

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share a video of the world's oldest living man, a 111-year-old. In the clip, John Alfred Tinniswood, from England, shares what he thinks is the secret to his longevity. Alongside, he also offers a piece of advice for others. Read here

Statue of Liberty shakes during rare earthquake

The surveillance camera on top of the Statue of Liberty captured a remarkable event as a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled New York City on Friday. The seismic activity, unusual for the region, shook millions of people from New York and Philadelphia skyscrapers to rural New England, causing no widespread damage but startling an area unaccustomed to tremors. Read here

SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the May-June examination calendar to avoid a clash with the 2024 General Elections. Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in and check the new exam dates. Read here

IPL: MS Dhoni reunites with Gautam Gambhir

After CSK returned to winning ways, MS Dhoni was reunited with his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir. Dhoni and Gambhir shared a heartwarming hug and exchanged pleasantries at the Chepauk. It was at this venue where Gambhir masterminded KKR's maiden title triumph by outlasting Dhoni's CSK in the IPL 2012 final. Read here

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she is ‘exhausted’ talking about SRK

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has had enough of all the questions related to her 1994 film Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. In an interview with Midday, the actor shared that she is ‘exhausted’ talking about Shah Rukh Khan and the film, but seems like she cannot avoid doing so either. Read here