Rajeev Chandrasekhar deletes confusing post on X about his political future

Former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday clarified that the post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the end of his 18-year-long stint in public service has come to an end was misconstrued. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (PTI)

He deleted the post and issued a clarification that he meant his 18-year tenure as a Member of Parliament and three years as a Minister of State had concluded. Chandrasekhar held portfolios in Information Technology, Electronics, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti in the last Modi government.



In the recently concluded general elections, Chandrasekhar was defeated by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

An initial post on his handle on social media platform X said, “Today curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. “I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out."



Read: From RSS pracharak to Union Minister, former Haryana CM Khattar begins new innings

The post also stated that Chandrasekhar extends his thanks to everyone he met and those who supported him, especially the karyakartas and leaders who "inspired and energised" him. "Thanks also to my colleagues in the government over the last three years. As a @BJP4India karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party," it said.



Shortly thereafter, Chandrasekhar deleted the first post and issued a new one saying that the earlier one was by an intern and it "created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work".

Catch all the live updates of Modi 3.0 Cabinet swearing in ceremony here

"Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my three years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. "A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as MP, has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work," the new post on X said.

It further said that to avoid any further complexities on this, the earlier tweet stands deleted. "My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before. Thank you all who replied/msgd/called," the new post said.

(With inputs from PTI)