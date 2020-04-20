Silent spreaders trigger worry, relaxations come into effect: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:01 IST

Asymptomatic Covid-19 infections are higher than symptomatic infections in several Indian states, including Karnataka and Assam, according to state officials. The trend reinforces evidence that asymptomatic “silent spreaders” are unknowingly infecting others. Meanwhile, as limited and conditional relaxations come into place in certain areas today, Delhi has said it will not immediately ease curbs that have been imposed to contain the coronavirus disease.

Covid-19: Infections with no symptoms raise concerns across states

Roughly two-thirds of all Covid-19 cases in 10 major states comprise people who did not show any symptoms at the time of testing, according to state government data that reinforced growing evidence that "silent spreaders" were possibly unknowingly infecting others, and underlined the need for extensive testing to isolate such patients.

Silent spreaders make Covid a bigger challenge: Experts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that all 186 people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) the previous day had exhibited no symptoms of illness, reinforcing evidence from other states that asymptomatic "silent spreaders" are unknowingly infecting others.

Covid curbs relaxation: Factories to run at limited capacity

State governments are expecting 10 to 25% of industries to restart operations on Monday in the first easing of lockdown measures for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as part of a staggered reopening of the economy, multiple officials said on Sunday.

Modi calls for unity, says virus doesn’t see religion

The coronavirus disease does not distinguish between race, religion, caste, colour and borders and humanity's response to this "common challenge" should be based on unity and brotherhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, calling on Indians top to innovate a new work culture for the world.

Coronavirus update: In Madhya Pradesh, Assam, chartered planes ferrying samples

A Beechcraft B 200 aircraft, which was otherwise used as official transport by the chief minister and governor of Madhya Pradesh, has become a key element to the state's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to people familiar with the matter.

No more tours, conferences: Lok Sabha secretariat draws austerity plan

Tours by members of Parliament, canteens, conferences and many such expenses may come to a halt as the Lok Sabha secretariat, which runs the lion's share of the Parliament establishment, has told its staff to not spend more than 20% of its budget in the first quarter (April-June).

Covid-19 outbreak: Curbs in Delhi won’t be eased from today

Delhi will not immediately ease any restrictions clamped under the national lockdown because coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on the rise in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, even as several other states announced relaxing some norms beginning Monday to jump-start the virus-hit economy.

Non-essential deliveries by e-tailers remain prohibited

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Filpkart are not allowed to sell products unless they are in the essential items list, the Union home ministry said in an order on Sunday, clarifying an earlier announcement that did not specify if these companies could start delivering products such as laptops, mobile phones and appliances from April 20.

Tourism that generates jobs and revenue in the state worst-hit: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about steps to fight the coronavirus disease, its impact on the state economy - particularly tourism and horticulture, and a possible bailout package for some sectors.

Donald Trump warns China of dire consequences

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said China should face "consequences" if it was found to have been "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus outbreak. "It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't, and the whole world is suffering because of it," Trump said at a briefing.

Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle

Most people aren't leaving their homes in Abu Sayeed Ahmed's Khairabari village in Assam's Barpeta district. "They are following the official guidelines – washing their hands, sanitising their homes, sewing their masks," said the 20-year-old.

How Covid-19 is affecting dialysis patients

Kanchan Devi, 45, died last week after at least four hospitals were forced to refuse life-saving dialysis in the city. She had been on maintenance dialysis – a procedure to filter blood the way a healthy kidney does – twice a week for two-and-a-half years after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

Covid-19 outbreak: Govt sets up national vaccine task force

The central government on Sunday constituted another national task force on vaccine development and drug testing having representatives from the ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) among others as members.

Covid-19: 60,000 imported PPE kits fail quality tests

At least 60,000 of the nearly 200,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits donated by industry and philanthropic organisations have failed quality test over the past one month, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

DGCA tells airlines not to resume bookings

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday directed airlines to refrain from resuming online ticket bookings a day after civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told them to restart the process only after a decision is taken to end the bar on domestic and international flight operations.