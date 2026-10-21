Take inspiration from Lord Ram to fulfil people’s aspirations: PM Modi to political partities, citizens

He said Vijayadashami symbolised more than the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, representing the triumph of truth over falsehood and reaffirming the relevance of the ideals that guided Lord Ram’s life.

Addressing the celebrations organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Patparganj , Modi called on citizens to adopt a ‘Nation First’ pledge and jointly identify and defeat forces that harm the country, divide society or promote hatred towards Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged political parties and citizens to unite in the national interest and work towards fulfilling people’s aspirations, invoking Lord Ram’s ideals of good governance, social harmony and perseverance at Vijayadashami celebrations in east Delhi.

“Lord Ram faced many difficulties in his life, but he never abandoned the path of truth and morality,” he said.

Modi said ‘Ram Rajya’ continued to serve as a benchmark for good governance, with no discrimination, equal opportunities and justice for all. He stressed that the purpose of power should be public welfare rather than control over people.

“We should take inspiration from Lord Ram to fulfil people’s aspirations,” he said.

Recalling Lord Ram’s interactions with Nishadraj and Shabari, the Prime Minister highlighted the values of compassion, dignity and social harmony, saying these episodes showed that everyone deserved respect regardless of social differences.

He also invoked the principle of nagrik devo bhava — treating citizens as equivalent to the divine — and urged people to keep the welfare of the poor and disadvantaged at the centre of their efforts.

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Call for political unity In a pointed appeal to political parties, Modi said all institutions and parties should stand together when the country’s interests were at stake.

Citing a Sanskrit verse, the prime minister said, “May our thoughts be aligned; may all the institutions of the nation, all political parties, stand together for national interests. We must proceed with this very spirit and we must fight together against the enemies of the country.”

The remarks come amid opposition protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The BJP has alleged that the protests were staged at the behest of foreign forces opposed to India’s progress.

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The Prime Minister’s appeal also comes as the government seeks support for the Women’s Reservation Bill. On Monday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing the government’s hope that the party would play a constructive role in discussions on important legislation. Kharge had earlier sought an all-party meeting before the government proceeded with the Constitution amendment bill.

A previous attempt to pass the bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies and increase the Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 815 from the present 543 was defeated in Lok Sabha in April due to lack of numbers, as a two-thirds majority is required for passage of a constitution amendment bill.

The government has not yet prorogued the monsoon session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, and it led to speculation that the ruling coalition is keen to move to pass the bill in a special session.

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Self-reliance and heritage Modi also linked Lord Ram’s journey to Lanka with India’s goal of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, saying difficulties should not weaken the country’s resolve.

“We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties cannot stop our journey,” he said.

He said Lord Ram’s resolve to reach Lanka despite formidable obstacles showed the importance of determination and collective effort. These qualities, Modi said, were essential to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, or developed India, while ensuring that development improved people’s lives.

Emphasising the role of collective effort, the PM said a nation progressed when its people respected one another and took pride in their heritage. He suggested that national progress required not only economic development but also a shared sense of cultural identity.

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“This festival instils in us the courage that no matter how mighty the enemy may be, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory is ultimately ours. This very spirit of Dussehra has always been the ideology of India,” he said.

Modi also stressed the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage, saying a nation’s self-respect was closely linked to its history and traditions. He said the government was working to bring back artefacts taken abroad over centuries.

“Over the past 12 years, more than 650 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving its cultural centres a new identity on the world stage. Vijayadashami is the festival of victory,” he said.

Linking cultural preservation with public welfare, Modi urged citizens to draw inspiration from Lord Ram’s ideals and work towards a society based on justice, dignity and equal opportunity. He reiterated that collective effort, national unity and pride in India’s heritage were essential to achieving the country’s development goals.