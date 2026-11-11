Two 12-yr-old girls drown after sneaking into fenced-off golf course waterbody in Gurugram: Cop
Both were natives of Bihar, police said, adding that the incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday
Two 12-year-old girls drowned while taking bath in a water body of golf course in an upcoming residential society in Gurugram Sector-71, police said on Wednesday.
Both were natives of Bihar, police said, adding that the incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday.
According to police, a group of four children sneaked inside the green area premises through a narrow gap in the peripheral wall and were taking bath in the water body.
A senior police official said that the green area where the waterbody was present, was fenced with brick wall and wires. “However, there was a tree amid the fence which had created a narrow opening from where the children managed to sneak inside and gained access to the water body,” he said.
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Two of them slipped and started drowning, while the other two girls panicked and fled from the scene to alert their family members, police said. The parents and others present at the site then informed police, who reached the spot and pulled the girls out from the water body. The two were taken to a civil hospital in sector 10A, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that on complaint of the victims; parents, an first information report under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the erring persons at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday night.
“Action will be taken against those who were responsible for keeping the site secured. The bodies will be handed over to the family after autopsy today,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More