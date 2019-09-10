Apple Special Event 2019: Kidney jokes, memes flood Twitter ahead of iPhone 11 launch
Apple Event 2019: Ahead of the event, jokes take over on Twitter.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:27 IST
Ahead of the Apple Event 2019, scheduled to start at 10:30 PM today, a flurry of posts have surfaced on social media. Netizens are using jokes and memes to share possible ways to manage the jaw-dropping prices usually associated with Apple products.
Using the same old kidney joke that floods Twitter during most Apple events, one Indian Twitter user even drew comparison with the price tag of Apple phones and the fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.
“Dear @Apple we Indians have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during the violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent,” he tweeted.
Dear @Apple we Indian have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent— lakhnawi nawab (@zindagijhandbaa) September 9, 2019
Another user simply invoked the joke by saying one may have to sell their kidney in order to purchase the phone. “Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent,” the Twitter user posted.
Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/tz5IGfr9d5— Kɔrtisɔl (@BraJinglez) 9 September 2019
Here’s what another Twitter user wrote:
Yes! The #AppleEvent is tomorrow!— Ashley McNamara (@ashleymcnamara) 9 September 2019
The day where I complain about the lack of innovation and turn right around and give them my life’s savings.
In another comment, a Twitter user was seen calculating how he’d pay for the phone.
“Trying to figure how I’ll pay for the new #iPhone like #AppleEvent,” he posted.
Trying to figure how I’ll pay for the new #iphone like #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jlEdRkWmBq— Homage Music (@PayHomage13) 9 September 2019
Here’s what others have to say:
It's officially Confirmed that Apple this year is Launching a Brand New Payment System #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/J0iRYgKZNm— son ⭕f rosè (@Babaknaan) 10 September 2019
@Apple if i give you one of my kidneys... can that suffice as payment? #AppleEvent— *.:｡ shan ❈ (@cafelchae) 9 September 2019
When #iPhone11 is being launched vs when you realize you can't afford it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2QdvP8Wk9k— GUMNAM (@gum__nam) 10 September 2019
Indian middle class parents right now:#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/X3g4D7B5IN— MemeBaaz (@MemeBaaaz) 10 September 2019
I am going to buy #iPhone11— Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) 10 September 2019
Me to my kidneys : pic.twitter.com/kIDUpPaOQN
After #AppleEvent— MeMe_वाला (@black_snake10) 10 September 2019
Me try to buy #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Wi41APzOBy
There are also jokes about the jokes:
Apple launches #iPhone11.— Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) 10 September 2019
Meanwhile kidney Jokes : pic.twitter.com/qbDgYDSJTs
Apple launches #iPhone11.— Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) 10 September 2019
My friend cracks "KIDNEY JOKES" 113th times
Me : pic.twitter.com/KvsHQ92Api
Apple will live stream the event on YouTube. This marks the first time that the company has decided to stream its events on the platform.
Last year, Apple had streamed their iPhone event on Twitter.
(With inputs from ANI)
First Published: Sep 10, 2019 14:38 IST