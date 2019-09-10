e-paper
Apple Special Event 2019: Kidney jokes, memes flood Twitter ahead of iPhone 11 launch

Apple Event 2019: Ahead of the event, jokes take over on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple Event 2019: A Twitter user combined the kidney joke with a dialogue from Netflix series Sacred Games to share their reaction.
Apple Event 2019: A Twitter user combined the kidney joke with a dialogue from Netflix series Sacred Games to share their reaction. (Twitter/@pubgkadeewana)
         

Ahead of the Apple Event 2019, scheduled to start at 10:30 PM today, a flurry of posts have surfaced on social media. Netizens are using jokes and memes to share possible ways to manage the jaw-dropping prices usually associated with Apple products.

Using the same old kidney joke that floods Twitter during most Apple events, one Indian Twitter user even drew comparison with the price tag of Apple phones and the fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

“Dear @Apple we Indians have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during the violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent,” he tweeted.

Another user simply invoked the joke by saying one may have to sell their kidney in order to purchase the phone. “Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent,” the Twitter user posted.

Here’s what another Twitter user wrote:

In another comment, a Twitter user was seen calculating how he’d pay for the phone.

“Trying to figure how I’ll pay for the new #iPhone like #AppleEvent,” he posted.

Here’s what others have to say:

There are also jokes about the jokes:

Apple will live stream the event on YouTube. This marks the first time that the company has decided to stream its events on the platform.

Last year, Apple had streamed their iPhone event on Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 14:38 IST

