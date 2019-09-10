Apple Special Event 2019: Kidney jokes, memes flood Twitter ahead of iPhone 11 launch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:27 IST

Ahead of the Apple Event 2019, scheduled to start at 10:30 PM today, a flurry of posts have surfaced on social media. Netizens are using jokes and memes to share possible ways to manage the jaw-dropping prices usually associated with Apple products.

Using the same old kidney joke that floods Twitter during most Apple events, one Indian Twitter user even drew comparison with the price tag of Apple phones and the fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

“Dear @Apple we Indians have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during the violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent,” he tweeted.

Dear @Apple we Indian have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent — lakhnawi nawab (@zindagijhandbaa) September 9, 2019

Another user simply invoked the joke by saying one may have to sell their kidney in order to purchase the phone. “Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent,” the Twitter user posted.

Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/tz5IGfr9d5 — Kɔrtisɔl (@BraJinglez) 9 September 2019

Here’s what another Twitter user wrote:

Yes! The #AppleEvent is tomorrow!



The day where I complain about the lack of innovation and turn right around and give them my life’s savings. — Ashley McNamara (@ashleymcnamara) 9 September 2019

In another comment, a Twitter user was seen calculating how he’d pay for the phone.

“Trying to figure how I’ll pay for the new #iPhone like #AppleEvent,” he posted.

Trying to figure how I’ll pay for the new #iphone like #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jlEdRkWmBq — Homage Music (@PayHomage13) 9 September 2019

Here’s what others have to say:

It's officially Confirmed that Apple this year is Launching a Brand New Payment System #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/J0iRYgKZNm — son ⭕f rosè (@Babaknaan) 10 September 2019

@Apple if i give you one of my kidneys... can that suffice as payment? #AppleEvent — *.:｡ shan ❈ (@cafelchae) 9 September 2019

When #iPhone11 is being launched vs when you realize you can't afford it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2QdvP8Wk9k — GUMNAM (@gum__nam) 10 September 2019

I am going to buy #iPhone11



Me to my kidneys : pic.twitter.com/kIDUpPaOQN — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) 10 September 2019

There are also jokes about the jokes:

Apple launches #iPhone11.



Meanwhile kidney Jokes : pic.twitter.com/qbDgYDSJTs — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) 10 September 2019

Apple launches #iPhone11.



My friend cracks "KIDNEY JOKES" 113th times



Me : pic.twitter.com/KvsHQ92Api — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) 10 September 2019

Apple will live stream the event on YouTube. This marks the first time that the company has decided to stream its events on the platform.

Last year, Apple had streamed their iPhone event on Twitter.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 14:38 IST