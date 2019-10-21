e-paper
Fire burns inside tree. Video captures stunning incident

The video, which is now going viral, shows a blaze glowing through an opening in the tree’s trunk.

Oct 21, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered 7.4 million views - and still counting.
The video has gathered 7.4 million views - and still counting.
         

In most of the cases when lightning strikes a tree, it generally blows apart. However, there are times when the result of such a natural occurrence turns out to be very different - so much so that many may find it hard to believe.

There are times when instead of getting destroyed by lightning, the tree burns – from inside.

A video of such an incredible instance was recently shared on Twitter. “A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning,” reads the caption.

The video, which is now going viral, shows a blaze glowing through an opening in the tree’s trunk. Take a look yourself:

Since being shared on October 20, the video has captured people’s attention and that’s evident from over 7.4 million it has gathered till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 3.6 lakh likes and close to 93,000 retweets.

The video created quite a stir among people. While some were left stunned, a few others refused to believe it. A few took hilarious routes and compared it with the Great Eye from The Lord of the Rings movie series.

This is, however, not the first instance of fire burning inside a tree. In 2017, on two separate occasions, people were left surprised when an image and a video showing this natural occurrence made their way onto social media.

Images of the same occurrence were also shared on Facebook by Millbury Fire Dept about five months back:

Usually, in cases of fire burning inside a tree, it burns for days and eventually falls when it cannot support its weight anymore, reports National Geographic.

What do you think about this occurrence?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:18 IST

