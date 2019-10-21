Fire burns inside tree. Video captures stunning incident

it-s-viral

In most of the cases when lightning strikes a tree, it generally blows apart. However, there are times when the result of such a natural occurrence turns out to be very different - so much so that many may find it hard to believe.

There are times when instead of getting destroyed by lightning, the tree burns – from inside.

A video of such an incredible instance was recently shared on Twitter. “A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning,” reads the caption.

The video, which is now going viral, shows a blaze glowing through an opening in the tree’s trunk. Take a look yourself:

A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/IGcgu00fYm — So Fain (@sofain) October 20, 2019

Since being shared on October 20, the video has captured people’s attention and that’s evident from over 7.4 million it has gathered till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 3.6 lakh likes and close to 93,000 retweets.

The video created quite a stir among people. While some were left stunned, a few others refused to believe it. A few took hilarious routes and compared it with the Great Eye from The Lord of the Rings movie series.

This is, however, not the first instance of fire burning inside a tree. In 2017, on two separate occasions, people were left surprised when an image and a video showing this natural occurrence made their way onto social media.

This tree was hit by lightning in Baldwyn, MS. It burned the inside. From @jkroxie pic.twitter.com/OKXNMZrmVi — James Spann (@spann) April 22, 2017

This was one of the most insane sights I saw while covering -this hollow tree burning from with #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/LwLjxyM9yu — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) October 13, 2017

Images of the same occurrence were also shared on Facebook by Millbury Fire Dept about five months back:

Usually, in cases of fire burning inside a tree, it burns for days and eventually falls when it cannot support its weight anymore, reports National Geographic.

