Fire burns inside tree. Video captures stunning incident
In most of the cases when lightning strikes a tree, it generally blows apart. However, there are times when the result of such a natural occurrence turns out to be very different - so much so that many may find it hard to believe.
There are times when instead of getting destroyed by lightning, the tree burns – from inside.
A video of such an incredible instance was recently shared on Twitter. “A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning,” reads the caption.
The video, which is now going viral, shows a blaze glowing through an opening in the tree’s trunk. Take a look yourself:
Since being shared on October 20, the video has captured people’s attention and that’s evident from over 7.4 million it has gathered till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 3.6 lakh likes and close to 93,000 retweets.
The video created quite a stir among people. While some were left stunned, a few others refused to believe it. A few took hilarious routes and compared it with the Great Eye from The Lord of the Rings movie series.
This is, however, not the first instance of fire burning inside a tree. In 2017, on two separate occasions, people were left surprised when an image and a video showing this natural occurrence made their way onto social media.
Images of the same occurrence were also shared on Facebook by Millbury Fire Dept about five months back:
Usually, in cases of fire burning inside a tree, it burns for days and eventually falls when it cannot support its weight anymore, reports National Geographic.
What do you think about this occurrence?
