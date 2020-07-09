e-paper
Looks like this tiger loves a little pool party. Watch

“What a beautiful animal,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:01 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tiger hanging out in the water.
The image shows a tiger hanging out in the water. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

If you thought you’d seen it all, think again. Have you ever seen a tiger casually enjoying some pool time? If not, don’t worry. Here is a rare video of one of the world’s most magnificent creatures enjoying some derpy time in the water.

Posted on Instagram on July 3, this clip was shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official account. “Pool party! Unlike most members of the cat family, tigers like water. They enjoy soaking in water to keep themselves cool during the hottest part of the day,” reads the text posted alongside the clip.

The recording shows a tiger hanging out in the water. The feline is holding onto a cyan-coloured inflatable ball, of sorts. The wild cat plays with the orb for a few seconds in the waterbody. Its interactions with the object add to the pool party feel of the whole scenario. After a few seconds, the tiger bounces up and leaves the waterbody to carry on with its everyday routine.

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the post has received a lot of traction. It currently has over 67,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this wild animal enjoying some chill pool time. One person said, “Wonderful... and a beautiful apex predator”, another individual wrote, “What a beautiful animal”.

“This is so cute!” read one comment, while somebody else made a funny pun when writing, “Catfish”.

What are your thoughts on this water loving tiger?

