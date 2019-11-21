e-paper
School students turn stray dog poop into bricks

As part of a research project, eighth graders gathered and air-dried dog faeces to use as an ingredient of “bio brick.”

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manila
The bricks made of dog poop are ideal for small constructions (representational image)
The bricks made of dog poop are ideal for small constructions (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

A group of secondary school students in the Philippines has found a way to convert poo from stray dogs into a mixture for bricks, aiming to rid city streets of excrement and potentially even lower construction costs.

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”.

“Our streets will really be cleaned up,” Mark Acebuche, the students’ science class adviser, told Reuters. He hoped local government or corporations would sponsor the students’ research to help upgrade production.

Dog ownership in the Philippines is unregulated and rules on taking care of pets are only loosely implemented, leading to a large number of stray dogs.

The students say their “bio bricks” are ideal for sidewalk pavements or small structures like backyard walls. Each brick contains 10 grams of dog poo and 10 grams of cement powder, and has a faint odour that the group says will fade with time.

