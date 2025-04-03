Amazon Summer Slam: Make summer holidays more fun for kids with up to 70% off on tricycles, skateboard, and more
Apr 03, 2025 01:30 PM IST
Amazon is celebrating Amazon Summer Slam until April 6, 2025 to celebrate summer holidays for your kids with up to 70% off on sports gear.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
R for Rabbit Tiny Toes T30 Ace Tricycles for Kids with Premium EVA Wheels, Canopy, Adjustable Parental Control & Storage Basket | Baby Trike Cycle for 1.5 to 5 Years, Upto 25 Kg Boy & Girl (Lake Blue) View Details
|
₹4,596
|
|
|
Kidsmate Turbo Bike Pedal Tricycle for Kids | Musical Horn & Lights | Ages 3-6 | Black-White View Details
|
₹1,989
|
|
|
Kidsmate Rider Pro Kick Scooter with Broad PU LED Wheels | 3-Wheel Skating Scooter for Boys & Girls of Ages 2-12 Years | 5-Level Adjustable Height, and Easy Fold Design (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Leader Buddy Kids Cycle 14T with Training Wheels (SEMI-Assembled) for Boys and Girls Ideal for Age Group 2-5 Years | Frame: 8 Inches (14T, Sea Green_Light Pink) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Vroom Bicycle for Kids Cycle for 3 to 5 Years Boys & Girls 14T Inches | Training Wheels| 90% Installed (Red) View Details
|
₹4,456
|
|
|
Kidsmate Hyrider 6V Electric Kids Bike with Rechargeable 6.5 Ah Battery Inbuilt Imported Motor Drive | Music Player, Front LED Light & Foot Accelerator Pedal Bike for Ages 1-4 Years - Red View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
StarAndDaisy Kids Scooter 3-14 Years Girls & Boys / 3 Wheel Led Light Kick Skate Scooter for Kids with 5 Gear Height Adjustment, Upto 100Kg Weight Support Chassis, One Click Easy Fold - Grey View Details
|
₹2,998
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Tiny Toes Rapid Bicycle for Unisex Kids for 4,5,6 & 7 Years 16T inch Cycle |90% Installed|Magnesium Alloy Single Structure - Blue, Rigid View Details
|
₹6,496
|
|
|
CW Bullet Kit Green Right Hand Cricket Kit Set with Kashmir Willow Bat & Leather Ball Junior Youth & Boys Backpack Complete Kit Right & Left (Size 3 for 5-7 Years) Right View Details
|
₹6,416
|
|
|
Hero F11 20T Bicycle for Kids | Dual Suspension | V Brake |Single Speed | Easy Self Assembly | Ideal for Kids 5 to 8 Years (Black-Blue) View Details
|
|
|
|
Hero Sprint Winner Kids Cycle in 16 Wheel Size for Age Group 5 to 8 Years View Details
|
₹5,500
|
|
|
HOFASON Portable Orbit Wheel Boardless Skateboard, Double Wheel Scooter Propated Skates Inline Wheels Freeline Skate Drift Board for Adults Children Gift Adult Orbitwheel Wheels Skate Drift Board View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Tygatec 3 Wheel Kids Scooter for Year 5 to 14, LED Magic Wheels, Smart Kick Scooter with Fold-able & Height Adjustable Handle for Baby Boys and Girls with Foot Brakes (Dark Yellow) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
STRAUSS Cruiser FP Skateboard | Penny Skateboard | Casterboard | Hoverboard | Cruiser Fibre Skateboard | Anti-Skid Board with ABEC-7 High Precision Bearings | Ideal for 8 Years and Above (22 X 6 Inch) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
jaspo Tenacity Zxi Adjustable Roller Skates (Black, Unisex, Speed_Wheel) View Details
|
₹854
|
|
|
FEROC 2 Pieces Aluminium Badminton Racket with 3 Pieces Feather Shuttles with Full-Cover Set,Aluminum, Multicolor (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹500
|
|
|
Rylan 4 Wheels Adjustable Inline Skates for Boys Girls Kids Age 6-15 - Skating Shoes With PU Strong Wheels, Aluminum Frame, LED Flash Light (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,075
|
|
|
Jaspo Fervid Vx-300 Aluminum Kick Scooter 175Mm Pu Wheels, Weight Limit 120 Kg,Front Rear Brakes,Grip Surface,for Tar Roads,3 Size Adjustments for Kids Youth & Adults (Fervid, Blue) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Road Runner Scooter for Kids of 3 to 14 Years Age 4 Adjustable Height, Foldable, LED PU Wheels & Weight Capacity 75 kgs Kick Scooter with Brakes (Pink) View Details
|
₹3,396
|
|
|
Cable World Boy Roller Skates For Kids Age Group 5-15 Years Adjustable Inline Skating Shoes, Blue View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Nivia Country Colour Football (Argentina)/Rubberized Moulded/Training Ball/Soccer Ball/Size - 3 (Multicolour) View Details
|
₹284
|
|
|
Nivia Home Play Mini Football/PVC Material/Football for Indoor Use, Size - 3 (Orange), Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹237
|
|
|
MKS S09 Popular Willow Cricket Bat with Wicket Set for Tennis Ball Cricket Kit for Kids (7-9 Years) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Klapp Champion Cricket Kit, Cricket Set with Leather Ball (Youth) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
VESCO Drift 24 T Cycle 7 Speed Gear | Kids Cycle for Boys 9-13 Age | 16 inch Frame | Mountain Bicycle with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brakes | Ideal for Kids 10-12 Years (Charcoal Grey) View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Jaspo Insane Adjustable Roller Blade Speedwheel Skates Suitable for Age Group (6-14 Years Unisex) (Pro) (Black/Orange) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
VESCO Hyper-X 24T MTB 7 Speed Gear Cycle for Boys & Girls | Dual Disc Brake | Front Suspension | 16 inch Frame | Ideal for Kids 10-12 Years Mountain Bike (Black) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Kidsmate Street Rider Metal Kick Scooter for Kids of Ages 6-13 Years | 2 Wheel Scooter, Foldable Design, 3 Adjustable Height Option with Rear Braking | Max User Weight 50kg - (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,498
|
|
|
Leader Speedy Bike 20T Kids Cycle with Front Suspension | DD Brake | Ideal 7-10 Years 20 T Fat Tyre Cycle - Matt Black View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Cosco Aluminum Tennis Racquet (Junior 21 inch, Color May Vary) View Details
|
₹975
|
|
|
Urban Terrain Galaxy High Performance 24T Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Rigid Fork and Complete Accessories MTB Bike Single Speed Cycle | Ideal for 9-13 Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 14 inch,White View Details
|
|
|
|
Cosco 23 Tennis Racket Junior Size, Aluminium Racket (23 Inches) ¾ Cover, Color May Vary (Material: Alloy Steel) View Details
|
₹1,139
|
|
