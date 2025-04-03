Amazon Summer Slam: Make summer holidays more fun for kids with up to 70% off on tricycles, skateboard, and more

Exam time is over, and the new academic session has begun, it's time to get ready to gear up with Amazon’s Summer Slam Fest. Be it your little champion dribbling on the basketball court, swinging for the fences in baseball, or making a splash in the pool, Amazon summer slam has everything they need to level up their game. Amazon Summer Slam: Give your kids an outdoor experience with up to 70% off on sports essential

With exclusive discounts, limited-time lightning deals, and fun interactive challenges, kids of all ages can explore the best sports gear. Be it a tricycle for your preschoolers, a cricket set for your teen or a skateboard for your young racer. Don’t miss out and make this summer a slam dunk of savings and adventure!

For kids age 2-5 Preschoolers

Amazon Summer Slam is the perfect time for your little ones to get active with fun and safe sports gear. Encourage motor skill development with colourful scooters, tricycles, and cycles. These age-appropriate sports gear help preschoolers explore movement, coordination, and teamwork excitingly. Shop now for the best summer deals and introduce your little athlete to the joy of sports!

For kids age 6-8 Young schoolers

Keep kids engaged and moving with exciting sports gear during Amazon Summer Slam! At this stage, children are refining coordination and teamwork, making junior soccer balls, T-ball sets, and adjustable basketball hoops perfect choices. Introduce them to beginner skateboards, cricket kits, and kid-friendly tennis rackets to boost balance and agility. Let them play in the backyard or at the park, these summer essentials ensure active fun. Grab amazing discounts now and let the games begin!

For kids age 8-10 Old grade schoolers

Amazon Summer Slam brings the best deals on sports gear for active kids! This age group is ready for youth baseball gloves, portable soccer goals, and roller skates to refine their skills. Encourage new hobbies with beginner pickleball sets, scooters, and Frisbee golf kits. Perfect for summer fun, these sports essentials help build confidence and coordination. Whether they’re playing with friends or learning new skills, there’s something for every young athlete. Shop now for unbeatable summer savings!

For kids age 11-14 Tweens

Tweens love competition and challenge, and Amazon Summer Slam delivers top sports gear to fuel their passion! Get them geared up with pro-style soccers, mountain bikes, and tennis racquets. Support their adventurous side with BMX bikes, rollerblades, and spike ball sets for active outdoor play. Be it improving skills or enjoying friendly matches, these summer must-haves keep them engaged and active. Don’t miss out on top deals, grab high-quality sports gear today!

FAQ for Amazon summer slam What is Amazon's Summer Slam Fest? It's a promotional event where Amazon offers up to 70% off on children's sports equipment, including cycles, football gear, cricket kits, swimming accessories, scooters, and more.

When does the Summer Slam Fest take place? The event runs from April 1 to April 6, 2025.

Are there additional discounts for bank cardholders? Yes, HDFC card users can avail an instant discount of up to ₹4,500, while Federal Bank users can get an instant discount of 7.5%.

Are the discounts applicable to all sports gear? The discounts apply to selected items across various categories such as cycles, football gear, cricket kits, swimming accessories, scooters, badminton, and tennis equipment.

