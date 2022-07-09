Artistic dreams take shape on canvas

When an artist views the world, he/she visualises the many shades of paint that come alive on canvas. And when a student of psychology takes to the brush, the canvases acquire a different perspective. For budding artist, Gauri Minocha — a student of BA (Hons) Psychology at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University — it’s this aspect of art that fuels her passion, which will be displayed in her maiden show titled, The journey has just begun.

“It’s called, The journey has just begun, as it truly has for me,” shares Minocha, adding, “I painted canvases with colours and ideas which only a psychology student can do. Every piece of art is about me. The beautiful stories about each piece of work are worth reading again and again. The perspective of each piece of art appears to be meaningful with the stories written on the sides of the work.”

Excited to showcase her artistic pursuits to the world, the 19-year-old shares about the genre of art that she likes to create. “I’ve been experimenting a lot with a number of mediums such as acrylic, watercolour, and charcoal. But out of all these, my favourite is mixed media. In mixed media, I’ve the freedom to do anything and there are no boundaries. That’s what I love about it... I’ve pasted bills, newspaper, sequins, mirror, and a long list of other materials on them, which creates depth, contrast and makes it more attractive.”

“I wish to study fine art or graphic design in one of the top-rated colleges abroad,” says Minocha, and adds that her future plan includes pursuing a career in art. “Till then I will continue taking part in exhibitions, and remain engaged in art, in every possible way I can,” she signs off.

Author Tweets Karan Sethi

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter