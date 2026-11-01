Manish Malhotra wishes Nita Ambani on her birthday, praising her passion for Indian art and culture
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared an Instagram carousel along with a heartfelt birthday note for Nita Ambani, who turned 63 on November 1.
Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on November 1 to share a heartfelt birthday note for Nita Ambani, where the celebrity fashion designer praised the businesswoman and philanthropist for her dedication to Indian culture, traditions, textiles and the arts.
Also Read | Nita Ambani turns 63: Balanced vegetarian diet and 6-day workout routine to stay active and healthy
The post comprises a carousel of six photographs of Manish and Nita which have been captured at various occasions. Accompanying it was a caption that celebrated their friendship and his admiration for her cultural contributions.
Manish Malhotra’s birthday message for Nita Ambani
“Happy Birthday my Dearest, Beautiful and Graceful friend #NitaAmbani,” read Manish Malhotra’s post. “You are incredible and your passion and love for the Indian culture, tradition, textile and arts is heartwarming .. from all our times together discussing clothes, embroideries, colours to your eye for detail, wisdom about life, your vision to your hospitality, love and care makes you the most special .. lots of admiration and love for you.”
The birthday message highlights the duo's long-standing creative association and shared appreciation for Indian craftsmanship. The post also drew warm reactions, with followers and members of the industry extending their birthday wishes.
The Library at NMACC opens for the public on Nita Ambani’s birthday
Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been associated with several cultural initiatives, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. On November 1, the day she turned 63, The Library at NMACC threw its doors open to the public.
Also Read | Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors
Located at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, The Library is envisioned as a multi-functional cultural destination bringing together literature, design, community conversations and culinary experiences.
On October 31, Nita hosted the star-studded preview of The Library. The launch event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Isha Ambani was also among those attending the event.
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol: Celebrities make splash in stylish outfits at NMACC The Library opening event
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More