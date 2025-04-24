Mother's Day gifts: Pamper her with love and these thoughtful gifts at minimum 50% off to make her feel special
Apr 24, 2025 01:00 PM IST
Mother's Day is just round the corner, and this is the ideal time to make your mom feel special and loved. Here are a few gift ideas for her.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Xtore Creative Resin Golden Reindeer Sculptures | Beautiful Home Decor | Lifts up Energy of Your Room - (Pack of 2, Blue) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
CraftVatika Home And Office Decorative Globe Metal Elephant Table Top Showpiece Globe,Home House Decoration items,Decor and Gift for Living room, Bedroom, Showcase,Office Desk,Interior (Type 1) View Details
|
₹898
|
|
|
KRAFTSKALA Set of 3 Metal Figurine Dancers Home Decor Item for Living Room, Bedroom, Wedding Festive Housewarming Gift Showpiece Rajasthani Dancing Dolls View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
INDICAST Brass Lord Shiva Statue | 3 Shiv Padmasana Sitting Murti Hindu God Idol Figurine Perfect for Decoration Puja & Gifting Purpose Sculpture (Weight- 90gm) View Details
|
₹1,289
|
|
|
PRD CARATCAFE Silver 925 Gajalakshmi Idol Statue, 26+ GMS Goddess Maha Laxmi with Elephants Murti Solid Silver for Home Pooja & Gift Article for Home Decor, Hindu Deity Statue, Silver View Details
|
₹5,400
|
|
|
StonKraft - Brass Krishna Murti Idol Statue Sculpture View Details
|
₹1,724
|
|
|
Saugat Traders Mother Child Statue Showpiece for Home Decor Office Table Decoration - Baby Shower for Mom, to Be Mom Handcrafted Mother Baby Showpiece Gift View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
NOSCOMP Faux Leather Organizer Box, Jewellery Organiser, Storage Bag For Necklace: Earrings: Rings: Bracelet, Portable Storage Box Case With Dividers (Pink) View Details
|
₹860
|
|
|
Box Queen All In One Jewellery Jewel Locker Set Box Organizer Box Gift Box for Women and girls for Necklaces Earring Ring And chains Bangel Box with 2 Trays (12x8 Inches, Brown) View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
La Trove Luxury Velvet Stackable Jewellery Trays Drawer Display Organiser Tray for Jewelry Trinkets (Set of 4 Trays, Cream) View Details
|
₹2,870
|
|
|
THE HOME STYLE Super Soft Glace Cotton King Size AC Comforter II Blanket II Duvet for Double Bed with 1 Flat Bedsheet and 2 PiIIow Cover (Adam Cream, 4 Piece Comforter Set) View Details
|
₹1,679
|
|
|
Furnistitchs Ultra Soft Plush Comforter Double Bed with 1 Flat Queen Size Bedsheet and 2 Pillow Covers 230x250 cms / 90x100 inches - Duvets & Comforters 4pcs Set - Pink Sunflower (Mouve Floral) View Details
|
₹1,781
|
|
|
PRISCILLA 220 GSM 400TC Microfiber Satin Stripe Cotton AC Comforter Set King Size Double Bed with 1 Flat bedsheet-90x100 inch and Two Pillow Covers II 4 pc Bedding Set for Home|Hotels| (Cream) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Laying Style™ 1 Reversible Comforter Super King Size 108 x 108 Both Side Same Print 1 Bedsheet King Size 108 * 108 inches and 2 Pillow Cover 4 Pieces Bedding Set | AC Quilt | AC Dohar-Multicolor View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Clasiko Cushion Covers Set of 5 Beige Multicolor with Quilting; Cotton Fabric; 18x18 Inches; Color Fastness Guarantee View Details
|
₹1,229
|
|
|
CIDIZY Jute Floral Print Cushion Covers, 16 X 16 Inch, Set Of 7, Multicolor, 200 tc View Details
|
₹496
|
|
|
Pizuna Cotton Elastic Fitted Bedsheets King Size 78 x 74 Inches, 100% Long Staple Cotton Fitted Bed Sheet with 30 cm Pocket & 2 Pillow Covers (2 cm Stripe Pattern Dark Green Fitted Sheet) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Pizuna 100% Cotton Bedsheet Super King Size, 400 Thread Count Long Staple Combed Cotton Super King Size Bedsheets 108x108 Inch with 2 Pillow Covers, White Bedsheet for Super King Size Bed View Details
|
₹3,149
|
|
|
Karigaari India Polyresin Mother Elephant with Baby on Swing Figurine – Elegant Home Décor Showpiece for Living Room and Nursery View Details
|
₹1,233
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,939
|
|
|
Boldfit Body Alignment Yoga Mat for Women and Men PU Material 5mm Thick Exercise YogaMat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness & Exercise Anti Slip Yoga Alignment Mat for Home Gym Mat 5mm - Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Puma Womens Yoga Mat, Pale Plum (5415905) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Silvers Micro Badminton Kit (2 Racquets with Full Cover, 1 Box Feather Shuttlecock Pack of 3), Multicolor View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 9 Pearl White G4 4U(80GMS-32LBS) (Made in India) View Details
|
₹1,489
|
|
|
Nivia Trainer Skipping Rope for Men, Women & Children, Jump Rope for Exercise, for Workout & Weight Loss, Exercise Rope, skipping rope for Training, Sports Fitness/Gym, (Green) View Details
|
₹119
|
|
|
Nivia Powerstrike 4.0 Badminton Shoes for Men | Breathable Air Mesh with Fusion Technology Upper| Best Non Marking Multidirectional Herringbone Structure|Core Blue/Yellow-UK09 View Details
|
₹2,041
|
|
|
Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Solid Kettlebell for Gym Exercises, 8 Kg View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer, 4.1 Liter, Voice assistant control and Touch Panel,Wifi enabled,Uses upto 90% less fat,13-in-1 cooking functions,Black(HD9255/90) View Details
|
₹12,699
|
|
|
Faber Cold Press Slow Juicer+ Salad Maker, FSJ 200 BK-M with powerful 200 watt motor, Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Cuisinart Electric Hand Blender & Mixer, EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer, 5 Speeds, Gray/Black, RHM-100 View Details
|
₹10,747
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach 2 Speed Hand Blender (Multicolour) View Details
|
₹9,079
|
|
|
Nutribullet PRO 900W, 12 Pcs Set, USA #1 Mixer/Grinder/Smoothie Maker, The Original Nutribullet, Food Processor, Best Blender, 3 Unbreakable Jars, 2 Blade Set - Wet & Dry (900W Slate) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details
|
₹5,849
|
|
|
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.1 L Juice Jug, 75 mm Feed Chute, Black View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
View More Products