“I’d swipe right for Bob Dylan…” says Mukul Deora

Mukul Deora’s career choices can leave one quite confused. He’s a musician, artist, entrepreneur and film producer. “I am a storyteller because all art forms ultimately tell a story,” says Mukul with a laugh.

When he was a kid, Mukul wanted to be a zoologist and as a teenager he aspired to become a musician in a band. “As I grew older, I realised what gives me most pleasure is being creative and working with creative people, and I’m happy doing all of it – getting a team together to make a movie happen, write songs,” he says, hinting at his last role as producer of The White Tiger. During the course of the interview, he evaluates his own responses and checks if they are good and hitting the fun spot. “Good questions merit good answers, they must be funny but kadak too!” he winks.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I said no to three acting offers because the script sucked. 2. I rescued an injured eagle and took it home. 3. I’m an expert on pollution.

What’s the best thing about being a storyteller?

This is what I love doing and it just makes me happy.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Treat the other person as you’d like them to treat you.

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Bob Dylan.

Errr... you’d want to hook up with him...?

No, I’d love to go on a date!

Do you watch TV in bed?

No. I don’t have a TV in my house, in fact.

A guilty pleasure...?

Sugar. I have a massive sweet tooth and during the last couple of months I’ve eaten a lot of cake, tarts, eclairs, etc.

A Health Shot for our readers...?

Meditate, eat healthy and exercise regularly.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#WittyIrreverant

Bedside stories

Last person whom you usually text goodnight to...?

I always read before sleeping.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

In my creative phase, I try not to look at my phone. But when I’m not in that space, I communicate as much as I can.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts and T-shirt, but as a kid, it was kurta-pyjama.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

AC remote, a bottle of water and my phone.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

That I was running very fast, it stopped when I began making music.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches

Movies or music?

Music

Big party or small gathering?

Always a very small gathering

Money or fame?

Both are an illusion

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

