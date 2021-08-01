Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Happy veggie birthday!
Prateek Sadhu helps you prepare the perfect birthday treat for a vegetarian
Prateek Sadhu helps you prepare the perfect birthday treat for a vegetarian
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Happy veggie birthday!

If your partner is vegetarian and you’re stressing about whipping him a scrumptious celebratory meal, follow our expert’s advice
By Prateek Sadhu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:53 AM IST

Veg b’day treat

I’ve just started dating a staunch vegetarian, while I need meat at least once a day. I want to whip up a meal that works for both of us as her birthday is coming up. Could you suggest something?

—Anish M, Noida

If you’re dating a staunch vegetarian, then for her birthday, make it fancier. So, make a cheese platter with soft cheeses like burrata or stracciatella with accompaniments. Get some truffles from the supermarket and whip up a truffle pasta along with bread with olive oil. Make a salad and finish off with an eggless dessert. 

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

