Prateek Sadhu: Veggie burger, anyone?
Burger bonanza
Tell me how I can make the best all-vegetarian burger in the world.
—Varun Chandok, New Delhi
To me, mushrooms are key when making a vegetarian burger. We, for instance, make a mushroom sando - a mix of shiitake and button mushrooms, cooked with onions, your favourite herbs and seasonings. This will give you an umami patty. Ideally, cool the mixture, pat it into shape and then store it in the fridge. After a few hours in the chiller, the patty will hold its shape; roll it in panko crumbs before you cook for a nice golden finish. Once you fry the patty, add a sharp cheese (which should melt immediately on the patty), hot sauce and lettuce between the breads. There you have it! Your very own all-vegetarian burger..
Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020
From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021
