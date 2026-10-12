From bouncy blowouts to glamorous curls, here are 10 hair styling tools to get ready for Diwali parties

Hair styling tools to get festive ready (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Diwali is the perfect time to experiment with your look, whether you are dressing up for a family gathering, attending an office celebration or heading out for a festive party. While your outfit and makeup may get most of the attention, a well-styled hairstyle can bring the entire look together. From sleek, straight hair paired with a silk saree to soft curls that complement an embellished lehenga, the right styling tool can help you achieve a salon-inspired finish at home. You do not necessarily need an elaborate collection of appliances to create different hairstyles. A good hair straightener, a curling tong or a hot air brush can be enough to transform your look. If you enjoy experimenting, a multi-styler can offer several styling options in one device. We have shortlisted 10 hair styling tools from popular brands and models to consider shopping for on Amazon India. The selection includes options for different styling needs and budgets.

A sleek hairstyle works beautifully with festive suits, sarees and contemporary Indo-western outfits. The Philips BHS393 hair straightener is worth considering if you want smooth, straight hair with a polished finish. Its ceramic plates help distribute heat across the hair, making it useful for creating a neat, straight look or subtle bends at the ends. Best for: Straight and smooth hairstyles.

2 . AGARO Hot Air Brush for Hair, Blow Dryer Brush, Volumizer & Styler, 360° Air flow Vent, Oval Barrel for Hair Volume, Charcoal Bristles, Ceramic Coating Brushing Head, 1200W, Gold & Black HV2179 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you want bouncy hair without juggling a round brush and a separate dryer, this hot air brush is a practical option. It combines drying and styling, helping create volume at the roots and a curved finish at the ends. Its oval barrel, ceramic tourmaline coating and multiple heat and speed settings make it suitable for blowout-inspired festive hairstyles. Best for: Bouncy blowouts and fuller-looking hair.

A heated straightening brush is useful when you want to tame flyaways and make your hair look more manageable before heading out. The Philips BHH880/10 features ThermoProtect technology and ceramic-coated bristles infused with keratin. Its brush format is convenient for creating a naturally straight appearance without the plate-by-plate technique of a conventional straightener. Best for: Quick smoothing and everyday touch-ups.

Soft curls are a classic choice for Diwali parties, especially when you are wearing your hair down. A curling tong with a 28 mm barrel can help create defined curls that can be brushed out for a softer finish. You can also alternate the direction of the curls for a more relaxed, natural-looking result. Best for: Defined curls and soft waves.

Not everyone wants to buy separate appliances for straightening, curling and crimping. This VEGA styling tool is designed to offer multiple styling options in one device, making it a useful choice if you enjoy changing your hairstyle to match different festive outfits. Best for: Versatile hairstyles on a budget.

If you prefer owning fewer styling appliances, consider a 2-in-1 straightener and curler. This Havells model is designed to help create both sleek styles and curls, giving you flexibility when preparing for multiple Diwali gatherings. It can be particularly useful when you want to change your hairstyle without investing in two separate tools. Best for: Straightening and curling with one appliance.

A good hair dryer is the foundation of many festive hairstyles. The AGARO HD1120 is a 2000W model that comes with styling attachments, including a concentrator and diffuser. The concentrator helps direct airflow for a smoother blow-dry, while the diffuser can help enhance natural waves and curls. Best for: Drying, blow-drying and defining natural texture.

If you regularly style your hair and want a premium all-in-one device, the Dyson Airwrap is worth exploring. Depending on the version and attachments included, it can help dry, curl, shape and smooth hair. It is suited to people who like experimenting with different finishes, from voluminous blowouts to bouncy curls. Best for: Multiple hairstyles with one styling system.

For those who want a straightforward styling appliance without spending too much, the Philips HP8302/00 is worth considering. It is designed for basic straightening and is a practical option for creating a clean, sleek hairstyle for family get-togethers and office parties. Best for: Simple straight hairstyles and occasional styling.