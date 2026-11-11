From classic earrings to minimal necklaces: Jewellery gifts that work when you don't know the bride's taste

According to Dholakia, when in doubt, a round-cut diamond is a considered choice. Its symmetrical shape and light performance make it a perennial favourite, working equally well in understated everyday designs. An eternity band, with diamonds set around the band, is another option for someone who appreciates delicate detailing.

Choosing jewellery for a bride is a thoughtful gesture, but it can be difficult when you are unfamiliar with her personal style. Rather than guessing what she might like, it would be better to focus on designs that have stood the test of time, offer styling flexibility, and can become part of her wardrobe long after the wedding festivities are over. The value of such a gift lies in how naturally it fits into her life, rather than how elaborate it looks on the day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jia Dholakia, head of design at Verlas, shared tips on how to pick jewellery for the bride.

“A round solitaire pendant or a pair of round diamond studs set in BIS-hallmarked 14K or 9K gold can be worn with Indian occasion wear, formal clothing and everyday outfits,” highlighted Dholakia.

Opting for IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds also gives buyers clear information about the diamond's specifications, adding another layer of confidence to their choice. The simplicity of the shape also makes it less dependent on changing trends, giving the design longevity. Certain jewellery styles have an enduring appeal because they can be worn in different ways and across occasions.

Tennis jewellery Tennis jewellery offers a continuous line of diamonds that can add refinement to both occasion wear and a simple evening outfit.

Solitaire jewellery Solitaire jewellery is equally versatile, allowing a single diamond to remain the focal point without making the overall design feel too ornate. These styles bring a sense of occasion while remaining relevant beyond the wedding season. The most successful gifts are often those the recipient can wear repeatedly. Studs and pendants are particularly useful in this regard.

“Classic diamond studs can become everyday essentials, while a delicate pendant can be worn on its own or layered with other necklaces,” suggested Dholakia. If you are unsure whether she prefers minimal or statement jewellery, these categories offer a good starting point because they can complement different wardrobes without requiring a specific occasion. The choice of gold can also influence how a design fits into someone's wardrobe.