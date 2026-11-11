From classic earrings to minimal necklaces: Jewellery gifts that work when you don't know the bride's taste
A bride's jewellery taste can be personal. Here’s how to choose jewellery that balances elegance and everyday wear and doesn't feel like a guess.
Choosing jewellery for a bride is a thoughtful gesture, but it can be difficult when you are unfamiliar with her personal style. Rather than guessing what she might like, it would be better to focus on designs that have stood the test of time, offer styling flexibility, and can become part of her wardrobe long after the wedding festivities are over. The value of such a gift lies in how naturally it fits into her life, rather than how elaborate it looks on the day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jia Dholakia, head of design at Verlas, shared tips on how to pick jewellery for the bride.
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Diamond jewellery
According to Dholakia, when in doubt, a round-cut diamond is a considered choice. Its symmetrical shape and light performance make it a perennial favourite, working equally well in understated everyday designs. An eternity band, with diamonds set around the band, is another option for someone who appreciates delicate detailing.
“A round solitaire pendant or a pair of round diamond studs set in BIS-hallmarked 14K or 9K gold can be worn with Indian occasion wear, formal clothing and everyday outfits,” highlighted Dholakia.
Opting for IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds also gives buyers clear information about the diamond's specifications, adding another layer of confidence to their choice. The simplicity of the shape also makes it less dependent on changing trends, giving the design longevity. Certain jewellery styles have an enduring appeal because they can be worn in different ways and across occasions.
Tennis jewellery
Tennis jewellery offers a continuous line of diamonds that can add refinement to both occasion wear and a simple evening outfit.
Solitaire jewellery
Solitaire jewellery is equally versatile, allowing a single diamond to remain the focal point without making the overall design feel too ornate. These styles bring a sense of occasion while remaining relevant beyond the wedding season. The most successful gifts are often those the recipient can wear repeatedly. Studs and pendants are particularly useful in this regard.
“Classic diamond studs can become everyday essentials, while a delicate pendant can be worn on its own or layered with other necklaces,” suggested Dholakia. If you are unsure whether she prefers minimal or statement jewellery, these categories offer a good starting point because they can complement different wardrobes without requiring a specific occasion. The choice of gold can also influence how a design fits into someone's wardrobe.
When you do not know the bride's taste, timeless shapes and versatile designs are a thoughtful starting point. Studs, pendants, and classic solitaire designs transition easily from wedding celebrations to everyday wear, making them gifts she can enjoy for years.
Look for contemporary designs featuring IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds set in BIS-hallmarked 14K and 9K fine gold. Understanding the metal, diamond certification, and craftsmanship behind a design can help you make a more considered choice, especially when gifting fine jewellery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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