Harmanpreet Kaur sports a stunning Rolex timepiece as she cheers in her World Cup victory post: Know how much it costs

Indian batting superstar Harmanpreet Kaur has made history as the first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain. She recently shared her victory post on her official Instagram account on November 3. In the clip, the cricketer was seen cheering for the trophy. Other than the glorious ICC Women's World Cup trophy, what also caught attention was the sleek Rolex watch on her wrist, which added a touch of classic elegance to her celebratory moment. Harmanpreet Kaur was seen sporting a stylish Rolex watch. (Picture credit: Instagram/@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Watch's details

Let's take a closer look at her watch, which became a part of the triumphant moment. The Indian Horology page, which often sheds light on the gasp-worthy details of celebrity timepieces, revealed that the Indian cricket team's captain was wearing the iconic Rolex Datejust.

The timepiece is a true marvel with a 36mm Oyestersteel case with a screw down crown and back, a fluted bezel and a white dial adorned with Roman numerals.

The watch complements Harmanpreet's victorious mood as the style is classic and effortlessly powerful. She was wearing the gold variant. Gold is a timeless colour, further elevating this prestigious timepiece. It's one of those watches that does the heavy lifting for the entire ensemble.

Price

The timepiece shines both in exquisite design and high-end value. As per The Indian Horology, the watch retails for $9,550, which is approximately ₹8,74,500 in India. The luxury watch is incredibly fitting for someone who has led her team to a historic victory in Indian women's cricket.