Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Harmanpreet Kaur sports a stunning Rolex timepiece as she cheers in her World Cup victory post: Know how much it costs

ByAdrija Dey
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 09:09 pm IST

Cricketer Hermanpreet Kaur shines in a regal Rolex timepiece as she is all smiles in her World Cup celebratory post. 

Indian batting superstar Harmanpreet Kaur has made history as the first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain. She recently shared her victory post on her official Instagram account on November 3. In the clip, the cricketer was seen cheering for the trophy. Other than the glorious ICC Women's World Cup trophy, what also caught attention was the sleek Rolex watch on her wrist, which added a touch of classic elegance to her celebratory moment.

Harmanpreet Kaur was seen sporting a stylish Rolex watch. (Picture credit: Instagram/@imharmanpreet_kaur)
Harmanpreet Kaur was seen sporting a stylish Rolex watch. (Picture credit: Instagram/@imharmanpreet_kaur)

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur to Jemimah Rodrigues: Indian cricket team stars’ fashion game off field is all about class and comfort

Watch's details

Let's take a closer look at her watch, which became a part of the triumphant moment. The Indian Horology page, which often sheds light on the gasp-worthy details of celebrity timepieces, revealed that the Indian cricket team's captain was wearing the iconic Rolex Datejust.

The timepiece is a true marvel with a 36mm Oyestersteel case with a screw down crown and back, a fluted bezel and a white dial adorned with Roman numerals.

The watch complements Harmanpreet's victorious mood as the style is classic and effortlessly powerful. She was wearing the gold variant. Gold is a timeless colour, further elevating this prestigious timepiece. It's one of those watches that does the heavy lifting for the entire ensemble.

Price

The timepiece shines both in exquisite design and high-end value. As per The Indian Horology, the watch retails for $9,550, which is approximately 8,74,500 in India. The luxury watch is incredibly fitting for someone who has led her team to a historic victory in Indian women's cricket.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Harmanpreet Kaur sports a stunning Rolex timepiece as she cheers in her World Cup victory post: Know how much it costs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On