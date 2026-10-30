Doctor explains why you wake up with a sour taste in your mouth and what can help

You sometimes wake up with a sour taste in your mouth, and it can make you sulk. You wonder what you ate the day before and go ahead and brush your teeth, but the unpleasant taste and smell linger anyway. If this happens regularly, it may be worth looking at what is happening when you sleep.

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A specialist weighed in to explain the possible cause behind the sour taste. Dr Saurabh Bansal, general, minimal access, and gastrointestinal surgeon, director and founder of THE CLINICS, attributed it to the night-time acid reflux. He advised paying attention to this, especially if it happens regularly.

Why does acid reflux happen at night? Acid reflux happens when stomach contents flow backwards into the oesophagus, the tube that transports food from the mouth to the stomach. The gastroenterologist believed it happens because of this nighttime habit: eating dinner close to bedtime and lying down soon afterwards.

Dr Bansal said, “When we are upright, gravity helps keep stomach contents down. Once we lie flat, that advantage is reduced. During sleep, swallowing also becomes less frequent, slowing the process through which the oesophagus clears refluxed material.”

Apart from a sour or bitter taste, other early signs of reflux you may notice include food or liquid coming back into the mouth, a persistent cough, or throat irritation.

What worsens nighttime acid reflux? If you skip lunch and end up having a heavy dinner, binge on snacks late at night, or drink coffee in the evening, Dr Bansal flagged these habits as they may trigger acid reflux.

But there is no need for a blanket ban on foods or drinks such as coffee, as long as you consume them in moderation and they do not trigger your symptoms.

Aside from dietary practices, consider losing weight too, as abdominal fat triggers acid reflux. He said, “Excess abdominal weight can increase pressure on the stomach and contribute to reflux. A hiatus hernia, in which part of the stomach moves upwards through the diaphragm, can also play a role in some patients.”