Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in elegant black anarkali with sequins, redefines festive maternity style

Samantha, who is expecting her first child after her 2025 wedding , wore an all-black ensemble that celebrated her bump instead of hiding it. She posted the pictures on Instagram on October 23. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, was right beside her, matching her look in a monochromatic black jacket and shirt.

The regal black look The outfit in question? A black anarkali from Vvani by Vani Vats, cut with a smart empire waistline that sits just above the bump and then flows into soft, fluid tiers. It frames the silhouette instead of swallowing it. It’s flattering, comfortable, and actually looks like something you would want to wear for hours at a festive occasion.

Then there’s the fabric. It’s a lightweight black georgette, covered in delicate handwork: micro-sequins placed in tiny geometric grids all over the tunic. From far away, it looks like solid black – but when light hits it, you get this quiet, expensive sheen. No loud glitter, no heavy embroidery. Just texture.

The sleeves are special: sheer organza with tiny polka dots, ending at the wrist with little fabric-covered buttons. There’s also a matching button line running right down the centre of the bodice. Samantha draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders, also lightly speckled with sequins, which added movement without making the look heavy. It flowed when she walked.