Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in elegant black anarkali with sequins, redefines festive maternity style
If you’ve been looking for a festive maternity look that feels elegant, comfortable and actually re-wearable, save this Samantha Ruth Prabhu look.
Maternity fashion usually goes one of two ways. Either a glam dress or a casual co-ord set. Samantha Ruth Prabhu just found the perfect middle ground. The actor stepped out in Mumbai for the launch event of her fragrance label, The Secret Alchemist, in one of her best pregnancy looks yet. Also read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu in kasavu saree and minimal glam proves simplicity is the highest form of luxury
Samantha, who is expecting her first child after her 2025 wedding, wore an all-black ensemble that celebrated her bump instead of hiding it. She posted the pictures on Instagram on October 23. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, was right beside her, matching her look in a monochromatic black jacket and shirt.
The regal black look
The outfit in question? A black anarkali from Vvani by Vani Vats, cut with a smart empire waistline that sits just above the bump and then flows into soft, fluid tiers. It frames the silhouette instead of swallowing it. It’s flattering, comfortable, and actually looks like something you would want to wear for hours at a festive occasion.
Then there’s the fabric. It’s a lightweight black georgette, covered in delicate handwork: micro-sequins placed in tiny geometric grids all over the tunic. From far away, it looks like solid black – but when light hits it, you get this quiet, expensive sheen. No loud glitter, no heavy embroidery. Just texture.
The sleeves are special: sheer organza with tiny polka dots, ending at the wrist with little fabric-covered buttons. There’s also a matching button line running right down the centre of the bodice. Samantha draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders, also lightly speckled with sequins, which added movement without making the look heavy. It flowed when she walked.
The jewellery and soft glam
Styling was kept simple. Samantha skipped a blingy, statement diamond set and went for understated black diamond jewellery from Veda Diamonds — a floral necklace with dark antiqued stones and matching drop earrings. It blended right into the actor's outfit instead of competing with it.
For glam, Samantha went with soft waves, warm nude tones, a smoky eye and that lit-from-within dewy skin. Basically, the classic Samantha glow, but elevated. What is special about this Samantha look is how modern it feels while still being traditional. There’s a notion that maternity festive wear has to be bright or in soft pastels. Samantha just proved that black, when done in the right fabric and cut, can be just as celebratory, just as soft, and way more classy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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