Samantha Ruth Prabhu's simple cotton suit with no-makeup Holi look is a breath of fresh air; here's how much it costs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu definitely knows how to dish out fashion statements, and her style repertoire is proof enough. From high-end gowns from luxurious brands to simple, casual looks she is seen sporting on casual outings, the actor's sartorial choices are one to be admired. Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with her team.

On March 16, Samantha shared a photo dump on Instagram, documenting moments from her life. One of the pictures from the post has gone viral because eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor is “finally getting rid of her matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya.” As for us, we loved the cotton suit the actor wore in one of the pictures, proving less is more.

What is the price of Samantha's suit?

Samantha's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Eka Design Studio. It is called the Parle Dress and will cost you ₹28,000.

The price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's kurta.

More details about Samantha's ensemble

The dress Samantha wore as a suit is crafted with cotton fabric, making it a perfect outfit choice for the summer. It has front button-down closures, hand block prints that artfully combine floral, bird, and striper motifs, a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. The intricate smocking enhances the dress's texture, and the attached kota doriya lining lends a dreamy aesthetic.

Samantha wore the dress kurta with ivory linen pants featuring a flared silhouette and scalloped embroidered lace hem. With her tresses left loose and styled in soft waves, she chose to go bareface. Lastly, silver oxidised rings, darkened brows, glossy lips, and clear block heel sandals rounded off the styling.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo dump

Meanwhile, Samantha's Instagram post features pictures of her night out, preparing for her podcast, flaunting her toned shoulders, and posing with her team. Apart from this, Samantha also posted a photo of herself receiving treatment in a hospital bed.