Siddhant Chaturvedi on creativity, self-expression and not letting opinions define him

Siddhant Chaturvedi On ‘Let Them Talk’ And Why He Does Not Let Opinions Define Him (Crocs(Instagram)) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility From acting to music and poetry, Siddhant Chaturvedi has explored different forms of creative expression. In an interview, the actor opened up about finding his own voice, how young India expresses itself, and his fascination with human behaviour. The actor, who has also explored music and poetry, says he does not see creativity as something that needs to fit into a particular category. For him, acting, music and poetry are different ways of expressing what he feels and making sense of his thoughts.

His perspective aligns closely with Crocs India's 'Let Them Talk' campaign featuring ECHO 2.0, which celebrates individuality and encourages people to create without being defined by outside opinions. In an interaction, Siddhant opened up about his relationship with creativity, why staying true to oneself matters, what he finds fascinating about human behaviour, and the artist he would love to learn from.

Q. You move between acting, music and poetry. How does each form of creativity allow you to express a different side of yourself? Siddhant Chaturvedi: I don't really see creativity in compartments. Acting is one way of expressing myself, but sometimes a thought becomes a poem, sometimes it becomes music, and sometimes it doesn't need a film at all. Creating has always been my way of making sense of what I'm feeling. That's why my association with Crocs India feels so natural. Whether it's acting, music, or personal style, it's all just different expressions of staying curious without needing validation.

Q. 'Let Them Talk' is about creating without being defined by outside opinions. Has there been a point in your career when you had to consciously choose your own voice over what others expected of you? Siddhant Chaturvedi: People will always have opinions, whether you're trying something new or staying the same. You can't control opinions, so I try to stay connected to why I started in the first place. The campaign with Crocs India, 'Let Them Talk', resonated with me immediately because it's a mindset I consciously protect: trusting my instincts, doing what feels real to me, and letting the outside noise fade away.

Q. Young India is increasingly using music, fashion, art and performance to express identity. What do you think this generation is saying through its creativity? Siddhant Chaturvedi: They are saying they don't wait for permission to be themselves.

This generation uses music, street fashion, and art to tell their own story unapologetically. That's what makes the Crocs India campaign 'Let Them Talk' so relevant today. It celebrates a youth culture that is comfortable in its own choices, experimenting freely without the fear of being judged.

Q. Crocs has built a strong connection with self-expression and individuality. What does 'being unapologetically yourself' mean to you personally? Siddhant Chaturvedi: It means being comfortable in your own choices without constantly seeking approval. Whether it's the projects I pick or how I style myself every day, if it feels honest to me, I keep going. The 'Let Them Talk' campaign is really about owning your narrative; if you're constantly chasing validation, you'll never really enjoy your own journey.

Q. With ECHO 2.0, Crocs is bringing together sound, movement and individuality. What about the collection and the 'Let Them Talk' idea felt particularly relevant to you? Siddhant Chaturvedi: The ECHO II collection sits right at the intersection of street culture, functionality and effortless style. What I love about the newly launched clogs and the 'Let Them Talk' philosophy overall is that it lets you express your personality without trying too hard. It's bold and functional.

Q. What is something you have been curious about lately that has nothing to do with acting, music or your usual creative work? Siddhant Chaturvedi: Human behaviour… although somehow, I end up connecting it back to my work. I'm fascinated by how unpredictable people are, what they say versus what they actually feel, how differently they behave when they know they're being watched, and how quickly emotions can override logic.

He also watches reality TV shows not just for entertainment, but because people often surprise him by acting in ways he wouldn't anticipate. For him, watching these interactions becomes a kind of study, offering glimpses into ego, insecurity, attraction, jealousy, and friendship. As an actor, he finds this particularly fascinating because real people do not behave in straight lines. People contradict themselves all the time, and he believes those contradictions can sometimes lead to more truthful characters.

Q. If you could spend an entire day learning from any artist, musician, or creator, living or from the past, who would it be and what would you ask them? Siddhant Chaturvedi: Dilip Kumar sahab. I’d want to understand how he could access emotion with such ease but never make it look like he was showing you emotion. There was so much restraint in his performances.

Q. What would you ask him about his approach to acting? Siddhant Chaturvedi: I'd ask him what happened internally before a scene. Did he consciously build towards an emotion… did he draw from his own memories…? or did he understand the character so deeply that the emotion simply arrived? Because I think one of the hardest things about acting is not learning how to feel… It's learning how to feel deeply without showing the effort of getting there. He made that look effortless.