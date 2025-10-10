Skincare routine for combination skin: A step-by-step guide on how to prep your skin right

No matter what our skin type is, it needs basic TLC (Tender, Love, and Care). And when it comes to combination skin type, taking care of it becomes tricky. While the skin on the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) is oily, the cheeks are comparatively dry. This dual nature often leads to confusion, which skincare products should you use, and how can you balance hydration without increasing shine? Skincare routine for combination skin(Pexels)

From using a sulphate-free cleanser to choosing a moisturiser, there are certain skincare products especially curated for combination skin types.

What is a combination skin type?

Combination skin means your face has multiple skin types in different areas. The T-zone is usually oilier than the skin on your cheeks, leading to shine, enlarged pores, and occasional breakouts. On the contrary, your cheeks are comparatively drier and so, you need skincare products that can fight all these issues.

Recommended ingredients for combination skin

Niacinamide: Balances oil production and strengthens the skin barrier.

Hyaluronic acid: Deeply hydrates dry areas without adding oil.

Green tea extract: Soothes irritation and reduces excess sebum.

Salicylic acid: Controls breakouts and unclogs pores.

Ceramides: Repair and strengthen the skin barrier.

Step-by-Step skincare routine for combination skin

Gentle cleansing

If you have combination skin, you need to choose your face wash wisely. Use a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser that removes excess oil without stripping natural moisture. Gel or foam cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid or green tea work well for the oily T-zone, while hydrating agents like glycerin keep the drier areas hydrated.

Morning: Use a mild cleanser to refresh your face.

Night: Double cleanse if you wear makeup—start with micellar water or an oil-based cleanser, then follow with your regular face wash.

Toning for balance

A toner is a must irrespective of your skin type. It helps balance your skin’s pH and preps it for better absorption of other skincare products. If you have combination skin, you should look for alcohol-free toners with soothing and balancing ingredients. Check out for witch hazel, rose water, or niacinamide as they are good options. They help tighten pores in the oily regions while calming dryness elsewhere.

Targeted treatments

Combination skin often benefits from multi-masking or spot treatments instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

For oily areas: Use serums with salicylic acid, niacinamide, or tea tree oil to control oil and reduce breakouts.

For dry patches: Apply hyaluronic acid or ceramide-based serums for hydration.

This way, each area gets the care it needs without overloading your whole face.

Moisturising

If you have been skipping moisturisers thinking it isn't for you, you're making a mistake. In reality, your skin produces even more oil when it lacks hydration. Opt for a lightweight, oil-free or gel based moisturiser that hydrates without clogging pores, and leaving a non-greasy finish. If your cheeks are very dry, you can layer a richer cream just on those spots.

Sun Protection

No skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. For combination skin, choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher that is oil-free, lightweight, and non-comedogenic. Gel-based sunscreens or fluid formulas sit comfortably without making the skin greasy. Apply daily—even indoors—to prevent premature ageing and sun damage.

Exfoliation

Exfoliate 1–2 times per week to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Use a gentle chemical exfoliant (like AHA/BHA) instead of harsh scrubs. Focus more on the T-zone, but don’t neglect the drier areas.

Face Masks

Choosing a face mask could be tricky for people with combination skin. At once, you need a hydrating mask that can nourish your skin but at the same time, a mask that clears all the dirt and pores as well. Hence, multi-masking is a great trick:

Choose clay masks (kaolin, bentonite) on the T-zone to absorb oil while hydrating masks like aloe vera, honey, hyaluronic acid on the cheeks to restore moisture.

Lifestyle and skincare tips

Strong alcohol-based toners or soaps can strip the skin, making both dryness and oiliness worse. So, avoid skincare products with harsh chemicals. In addition, watch your diet and stay away from excessive sugar and fried foods that can trigger oiliness and breakouts. Include fruits, vegetables, and enough water. Moreover, washing your face too often may worsen oil production in the T-zone and dryness in other areas. Twice daily is enough.

Similar articles for you

How to remove blackheads easily: Bye-Bye blackheads, hello clear skin! Our guide for a spotless look

How to apply highlighter like a pro: Our step-by-step guide for a glowy look

Dermatologist reveals 10 viral hacks that may not work for everyone: From derma rollers to sunscreen sprays

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.