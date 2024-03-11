Ramadan 2024 live moon sighting: Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Peshawar, Dhaka, Sydney, Jakarta, Oman look for Ramzan crescent
Ramadan 2024: The moon sighting before Ramadan, also known as Ramzan/Ramazan/Ramzaan, is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.
Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. However, the fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.
With the Ramadan 2024 crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia last evening i.e. Sunday, March 10, chances are high for Muslims in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other South Asian countries to sight it on Monday, March 11 evening after maghrib prayers. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries hence, Muslims in these countries are gearing up for taraweeh from the evening of March 11 and may observe the first fast on March 12, Ramadan 1445 AH, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon tonight after maghrib prayers.
