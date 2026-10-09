Saiyami Kher reveals diet and fitness regime after completing her 3rd Half Ironman triathlon in 31°C: 6-hour training, increased carbs

It was 31°C in Italy the day Saiyami Kher took part in Ironman 70.3, or Half Ironman, which involves a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, for a total of 113 km. Despite having finished the race in Germany in 2024 and in Sweden in 2025, Saiyami calls the one in Italy the toughest one yet.

“I always choose races in Europe because I cannot handle the heat,” she tells HT Lifestyle, adding, “But there was a heat wave in Italy. It was 31°C and very hot during the bike ride and run. There were massive jellyfish in the water. And I still finished 20 minutes quicker than last year, I’m proud of that.”

As Saiyami tells me that the idea is to improve herself every year, she details what it takes for an actor from Mumbai to train for the Ironman.