Indian chef Shri Bala reveals the truth behind Gordon Ramsay's angry onscreen image: ‘That’s for TRP’

For years, Gordon Ramsay's temper and explosive kitchen tirades have defined his larger-than-life television persona, earning him the reputation of being one of the world's angriest celebrity chefs. But according to Indian chef and food historian Shri Bala, who has worked closely with the Michelin-star chef, that fiery image is far from the truth.

Bala reveals that Ramsay's intimidating on-screen personality is largely created for television ratings, insisting that off-camera, he is a warm, humble family man with a completely different demeanour.

On working with Gordon Ramsay Shri Bala collaborated with Ramsay on the series, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which saw the celebrity chef travel across the world in search of unique culinary traditions. During the South India chapter, Bala introduced Ramsay to the region's rich food heritage, guiding him through its diverse flavours, ingredients and cooking techniques.

Looking back at her experience of working with him, Shri Bala says, “It was not at all like the way that he has been projected in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen. He's a darling actually and a very family-oriented person. Working with him for those five days was like a dream. His knife skills are something which I don't think anyone can ace…The way he chops, and the way he handles the knife... The moment he takes a knife in his hand, the knife listens to him. Him using a knife is like music to watch”.

For Shri Bala, working with Ramsay wasn't just a career milestone. It became an experience she continues to treasure. Beyond the memories, the collaboration also left her with lessons that have stayed with her and continue to shape her journey as a chef to this day.

“The way he is organized and sticks to the time. He is never late for shoots,” says Shri Bala.

When asked about Ramsay's "angry chef" reputation, Shri Bala is quick to dismiss the popular perception. “That’s not true at all… Maybe it is made for TRPs. He is a family person. In fact, my daughter had written a letter to him. When he read the letter, he wanted to talk to her, but couldn’t as she was in school at that moment. He made a very cute video for her. He remembered to give a cute video on the last day of our shoot.”

Shri Bala credits her stint with Ramsay for giving her career a significant boost. She says the collaboration not only brought her wider recognition but also unlocked opportunities that may not have come her way otherwise.