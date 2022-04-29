5 Yoga exercise tips to speed up your recovery from malaria

According to the World Health Organization, “Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable.” However, among the 5 parasite species that cause malaria in humans, 2 pose the greatest threat – P. falciparum and P. vivax.

Fever, headache and chills are usually the first symptoms of malaria that appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite but may be mild and difficult to recognize however, if left untreated, P. falciparum malaria can reportedly lead to severe illness and death within a period of 24 hours. The most important factor to consider when recovering from malaria is your immunity and while diet restrictions are a must, adding exercise to your fitness routine will help strengthen the immune system.

Backing our claim in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga Master and Spiritual Guru, Grand Master Akshar, shared 5 tips to speed up your recovery from the mosquito-borne infectious disease:

1. Vajrasana or Thunderbolt Pose/Diamond Pose

Method: Start by kneeling on the floor and rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other by pulling your knees and ankles together and point your feet in line with your legs.

Place your palms on your knees or on your thighs and adjust your pelvis slightly backward and forward until you're comfortable. Exhale as you sit back on your legs.

Benefits: Vajrasana not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable but also cures digestive acidity and gas formation, helps relieve knee pain, strengthens thigh muscles and helps to relieve back pain. The exercise aides in strengthening sexual organs and helping in treatment of urinary problems.

2. Siddha Walk

The process of practicing siddha walk is to trace the figure 8 while you walk from the direction of South to North. This direction of walking from the South side to the north in this shape of 8 must be done for 5 minutes. After having completed the required duration of rounds you must then reverse the direction and walk from north to south for another 5 minutes. It is recommended to practice siddha walk early in the morning. When you do this consistently for 3 weeks you will already be able to see the benefits and an improvement in your vitamin d levels.

3. Shakti Mudra or Gesture of Power

As the name suggests “shakti” means power and “mudra” means hand gesture. It is a hand gesture that provides strength or power. Shakti Mudra makes our immune system strong. It makes the nerves work properly and the body becomes energetic. The radiance of the face also increases and it reduces sleep disorders.

Method: First of all, sit in any comfortable seating posture and place the hands with palm pointing upwards on the thighs or the knees. Assume any of these postures - Padmasana, Siddhasana, Swastikasana, Vajrasana. Close your eyes and take some deep breaths with the awareness of the breathing process. Now place the thumb on your palm and press it with your index finger and middle finger.

Make sure your ring finger and little finger keep straighten. Bring both your hands near your chest and touch the ring finger of both hands with the ring finger and little finger with the little finger. Join the fist of your two hands together. Removing all thoughts from the mind has to focus the mind only on OM. It should be practiced with both hands simultaneously.

Do not decrease or increase the speed of breath from your side. Perform this pose for 30 minutes at a stretch every day or for 10 to 12 minutes three times a day. You can practice this Mudra by standing in Tadasana (Mountain pose), or sitting on a chair.

Benefits: Shakti mudra has spiritual, mental, and emotional benefits. It is believed that shakti mudra is very beneficial for removing stress. The practice of this mudra has a calming effect on the entire body. It gives you long-lasting peace and stability. If a person’s body is weak, he can infuse new force into it by continuous practice of this mudra.

4. Bhastrika Pranayama

Method: Sit in Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana. Keep your back straight and close your eyes. Inhale deeply and fill your lungs with air. Exhale completely. Now if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale. Breathing should be done in a 1:1 ratio.

Benefits: It is good for brain oxygenation. It benefits the nervous and the motor system. Good for people with depression and anxiety. For lungs- treats cough, flu, respiratory issues, allergies or breathlessness.

5. Adequate rest for recovery

The body when trying to heal from any illness needs plenty of sleep, rest and relaxation. When you are able to provide your body with this, your journey to recovery will be successful and also faster. Stay away from stress and anxiety as this slows down the healing process.