8 neurologist-approved habits to prevent a stroke: Move every day and watch your blood pressure like it's your job

In India alone, stroke accounts for nearly 30 percent of overall morbidity, with cases doubling over the past decade, Dr Darshan Doshi, consultant neurologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai. It’s a sobering statistic, but there’s a silver lining — stroke is largely preventable.

"With stroke contributing to around 30 percent of the overall morbidity in India and cases having doubled in the past decade, the proverb 'prevention is better than cure' is more relevant today," he explained, adding, "With simple lifestyle changes, medication adherence, and regular doctor checkups, you can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and secure a healthier future."

Beyond the standard 'eat clean and hit the gym' advice, Dr Doshi outlined eight crucial, expert-backed strategies to safeguard your brain.

1. Monitor your blood pressure High blood pressure is the undisputed primary villain behind stroke risk – because hypertension rarely displays symptoms, millions walk around completely unaware of the pressure building in their arteries. Dr Doshi's fix: "Reducing salt intake in diet and regular doctor visits can ensure that blood pressure is in control." Also read | Struggling with high BP? Doctor recommends this easy 3-3-3 formula that makes blood pressure management simpler

2. Tame the twin threats: diabetes and cholesterol Excess glucose damages blood vessels over time, while high cholesterol creates fatty deposits inside artery walls. Together, they create a perfect storm for blockages. Dr Doshi's fix: "Manage diabetes effectively and keep cholesterol in check through medications, diet, and exercise."

3. Don't ignore a fluttering heart Atrial fibrillation (AFib) — an irregular heart rhythm — can quietly turn your heart's upper chambers into a breeding ground for blood clots. Dr Doshi's fix: "Atrial fibrillation is a form of irregular heartbeat that causes clots to form in the heart. Those clots can then travel to the brain and cause a stroke. One may need to take blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke."