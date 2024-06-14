While Eid ul Adha is a time for feasting and celebration, it is also an opportunity to prioritise physical activity and maintain an active lifestyle. Incorporating exercise into your Eid ul Adha festivities not only helps burn off extra calories but also boosts your mood and energy levels. Active and fit Eid ul Adha 2024: Best exercise ideas and workout tips for festive Bakrid days (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD - Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, recommended some exercise ideas and workout tips to keep you moving during the Bakrid celebrations -

Morning Movement: Start your Eid ul Adha celebrations on the right foot with some morning movement. Whether it's a brisk walk, a light jog or a Yoga session, getting your body moving first thing in the morning sets a positive tone for the day ahead. Invite family and friends to join you for a group workout to promote accountability and camaraderie. Active Family Games: Turn physical activity into a fun-filled family affair by organising active games and challenges. From relay races and scavenger hunts to backyard sports tournaments, there are countless ways to get the whole family moving and engaged. Encourage friendly competition and celebrate each other's achievements as you bond over shared experiences. Outdoor Adventures: Take advantage of the beautiful weather and explore the great outdoors during Eid ul Adha. Whether it's hiking, cycling or kayaking, outdoor adventures offer a refreshing change of scenery and an opportunity to connect with nature. Choose activities that you enjoy and make them a part of your Eid ul Adha traditions. Mind-Body Practices: Incorporate mind-body practices such as Yoga, tai chi or meditation into your Eid ul Adha celebrations to promote relaxation and inner peace. Find a quiet spot outdoors or create a serene atmosphere indoors where you can unwind and recharge your body and mind. Focus on deep breathing and mindfulness to reduce stress and enhance well-being.

This Eid ul Adha, let's prioritise our health and well-being by embracing a balanced approach to eating and staying active. By incorporating healthy eating tips and exercise ideas into our celebrations, we can enjoy the festivities while nurturing our bodies and minds.

Whether it is mindful eating practices or joyful movement, let's make health and wellness a cornerstone of our Eid ul Adha traditions. Eid Mubarak!