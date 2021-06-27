After Real Madrid exit, Sergio Ramos flaunts jaw-dropping personalised workout

With several big European clubs interested in signing him after his exit from Real Madrid, captain of the Spain national team Sergio Ramos is using the free time to amp up his fitness goals while he is without a club currently and left out of the Spain squad this season at Euro 2020. Ramos has been sweating it out at his intense workout sessions in an inspiring manner to make up for struggling with injury issues last season.

Taking to his social media handle, the veteran defender has been flaunting a slew of personalised workouts and we are super pumped up to get up and hit the gym this Sunday after seeing him burn calories through the cardiovascular exercise of stair climbing with weights. Ramos recently shared a video featuring him donning a grey cut sleeves tee, teamed with a pair of black shorts, a pair of white socks and a pair of spotless white studs to ace the athleisure look along with his signature blonde bun.

Carrying heavy weights on his shoulders, the centre-back for Real Madrid was seen climbing a flight of steps effortlessly and our jaws just dropped in awe. He simply captioned the video with weightlifting emoji and the Internet was on fire.

Benefits:

Since using your muscles to carry your own weight during stair climbing with weights is far higher as compared to running, the exercise is a killer upper body workout that not only burns calories and aids in weight loss but also strengthens your abdominal muscles, heart and lungs. By using multiple lower body muscles and joints, this exercise increases the muscle mass of your quadriceps and calves.

It pumps your arms, increases muscle strength, maximises your cardio efforts by raising your heart rate and improves your balance. This high intensity workout is perfect if you have been looking to tone your body or trying to shed that extra weight.

