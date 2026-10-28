Being kind does not mean always saying yes: Psychologist advises how to stop people-pleasing

Are you too nice to people, always caring for others, and saying yes to any favour at the drop of a hat? Perhaps you rarely turn people down, afraid of disappointing them. But can you really keep everyone happy? It gets exhausting, and for the sake of avoiding guilt or receiving a few words of appreciation, you may end up putting your own needs last.

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How can you tell if you are being nice or crossing into people-pleasing territory at the expense of your own peace?

Aashka Mistry, clinical psychologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shared five signs to watch out for and ways to break the pattern.

But first, let's see what the psychologist has to say about distinguishing kindness from people-pleasing. She said, "Being kind is a trait. But when making everyone else happy becomes your job, you might end up being the one person you keep disappointing: yourself.”

She further explained that this behaviour may stem from underlying fears, such as being rejected, facing confrontation, or being disapproved of, rather than developing suddenly.