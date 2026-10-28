Being kind does not mean always saying yes: Psychologist advises how to stop people-pleasing
You can be kind and still say no. People-pleasing habits will only exhaust you. Learn how to establish your boundaries without constantly pleasing everyone.
Are you too nice to people, always caring for others, and saying yes to any favour at the drop of a hat? Perhaps you rarely turn people down, afraid of disappointing them. But can you really keep everyone happy? It gets exhausting, and for the sake of avoiding guilt or receiving a few words of appreciation, you may end up putting your own needs last.
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How can you tell if you are being nice or crossing into people-pleasing territory at the expense of your own peace?
Aashka Mistry, clinical psychologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shared five signs to watch out for and ways to break the pattern.
But first, let's see what the psychologist has to say about distinguishing kindness from people-pleasing. She said, "Being kind is a trait. But when making everyone else happy becomes your job, you might end up being the one person you keep disappointing: yourself.”
She further explained that this behaviour may stem from underlying fears, such as being rejected, facing confrontation, or being disapproved of, rather than developing suddenly.
How do you know if you are a people-pleaser?
Here are five everyday signs that you might be putting people’s happiness on your list before your own, according to the expert:
1. Saying ‘yes’ when your mind is saying ‘definitely not’
- You agree to another task, favour, or obligation because saying no feels uncomfortable.
- This takes up your time, exhausts your energy and resentment builds up.
2. Apologising for being there
- You frequently say, ‘Sorry to bother you’ or ‘Sorry, can I ask something?’
- Every request, opinion or need comes with an apology, as though the presence itself is a problem.
- Having needs is part of being human, not a reason to apologise.
3. Needing approval
- You often ask, ‘Are you upset with me?’ or ‘Was that okay?’
- A slow reply can leave you questioning whether something is wrong.
- While seeking approval is normal, relying too much on others to make you feel okay can leave your self-worth depending on how someone else is feeling.
4. Avoiding uncomfortable conversations
- Something bothers you, but instead of addressing it, you tell yourself, ‘It is fine.’
- Avoiding conflict may bring temporary relief, but the unspoken feelings do not simply disappear.
- Keeping the peace on the outside can create distress on the inside.
5. Acting like everyone’s helper
- You try to solve every issue, cheer everyone up, and make sure no one is upset.
- But, you can still care about someone's feelings without taking responsibility for managing them.
How do you stop being a people-pleaser?
Healing from constantly being a people-pleaser is a process, as always acting like everyone's helper can knock the wind out of you. The psychologist recommended taking it step by step.
She said, “Take a moment before you agree. Practice saying no without giving an explanation. Share what you need even if it feels strange. Remember, someone being upset about your choice does not mean it is the wrong choice.”
Healthy relationships should not make you choose between yourself and your loved ones. You can still be kind and draw boundaries. Putting your needs first is often seen as selfish, but caring for yourself does not mean you care any less about others.
If people-pleasing makes you feel always worried, guilty, or worn out, talking to a health professional can help you understand these habits and find better ways to connect with yourself and others. You do not have to face everything.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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