Caring for a loved one? Here's your mental health guide to prevent burnout

Caring for a loved one can be incredibly rewarding but it is also one of the toughest jobs anyone can take on. It is not uncommon for caregivers to feel overwhelmed, anxious or isolated as they try to balance their caregiving duties with the rest of their lives. 40% of caregivers face depression: Tips to protect your well-being(Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neerja Agarwal, Co-Founder of mental health platform - Emoneeds, shared, “Often, caregivers put their own needs aside, which can lead to burnout, fatigue, and sometimes even depression. In fact, 40% to 70% of family caregivers report experiencing clinical symptoms of depression. This emotional strain can be exacerbated by physical health issues, as 23% of family caregivers find that their caregiving responsibilities have negatively impacted their own health.”

Caregivers might not realise how much pressure they’re under until it starts affecting their sleep, mood, or overall well-being. Dr Neerja Agarwal suggested, “It’s essential to recognise these signs early and offer support, as caregiving is both physically and emotionally demanding, even if it comes from a place of love. Finding ways to help caregivers manage this stress can make a world of difference. Encouraging them to take time for themselves, whether it’s a short break or talking to a counsellor, can help prevent burnout.”

He asserted, “Caregivers also need to hear that it’s okay to ask for help—whether that’s through joining a support group, seeking outside assistance, or simply leaning on friends and family. Little things, like helping with household chores or organizing extra care, can really ease the load. What’s most important is letting them know they’re not alone in this and that taking care of their own well-being is just as important as the care they give to their loved ones.”

Caregiver burnout: What are the warning signs and how to deal with it? (Photo by Ivan Samkov on Pexels)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Vishakha Lanjewar, Clinical Psychologist at mental health platform - Lissun, echoed, “Caregiving is a profoundly demanding role, often encompassing emotional, physical, and financial challenges. As a caregiver, you’re not just providing support; you’re also shouldering significant mental health strain. Recognizing and addressing this strain is crucial for both the well-being of caregivers and the quality of care they provide.”

She added, “Caregivers frequently experience feelings of isolation, stress, and burnout. The emotional weight of seeing a loved one struggle can lead to anxiety and depression. Moreover, the physical demands of caregiving—whether lifting, moving, or constantly being on alert—can exacerbate these feelings. Financial pressures and the strain on personal relationships further complicate the situation.”



Vishakha Lanjewar recommended the following steps to alleviate the strain:

1. Self-care is essential -

Make self-care a priority. Simple activities like taking a walk, reading a book, or engaging in a hobby can provide much-needed respite. Regular exercise and a balanced diet also contribute to better mental health.

2. Seek professional help -

Don’t hesitate to talk to a mental health professional. Therapists and counselors can provide strategies to manage stress and address feelings of underlined anxiety or depression.

3. Build a support network -

You can connect with others who understand your situation. Support groups, either in-person or online, offer a space to share experiences and gain insights. Family and friends can also be valuable sources of support.

4. Delegate responsibilities -

If possible, share caregiving duties with others. This can prevent overload and provide opportunities for breaks. It’s also okay to ask for help from local services or community programs.

5. Set realistic goals -

Establish achievable goals and recognise your limits. It’s important to be realistic about what you can handle without compromising your own well-being.

6. Take time for yourself -

Prioritise to schedule regular breaks, even if they’re short. Stepping away, even briefly, helps recharge your emotional and physical batteries.

A caregiver should ensure that their concerns are understood without judgement or lack of empathy.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vishakha Lanjewar concluded, “The role of a caregiver is invaluable, yet it comes with significant challenges. By acknowledging the mental health strain and taking proactive steps to address it, caregivers can improve their own well-being and continue to provide the compassionate care their loved one’s need. Prioritising self-care and seeking support not only benefits the caregiver but also enhances the overall caregiving experience.”