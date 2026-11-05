Doctor lists everyday symptoms of ovarian cancer, warns against misconceptions that delay diagnosis
The early signs of ovarian cancer appear similar to regular digestive discomfort, which can lead to delayed diagnosis. Dr Singh shares signs to look out for.
Ovarian cancer rarely announces itself with an obvious sign. According to oncologist Dr Tejinder Singh of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, the symptoms that appear in its early stages feel so much like routine digestive discomfort that many women assume that is exactly what they are.
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“In Indian cancer registries, ovarian cancer ranks as the third most common cancer among women, compared to eighth globally. The lifetime risk is 1 in 133 Indian women. Yet approximately 75 per cent of cases are diagnosed at a later stage, largely because earlier symptoms were never investigated,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.
The oncologist explained that the ovaries sit deep within the pelvis, which means a tumour growing there can press against the bladder and bowel for weeks without producing any sensation that feels clearly wrong.
“What emerges instead feels familiar: persistent bloating, a sense of fullness after only a few bites, a dull lower abdominal ache, or the need to urinate more often. These symptoms sit squarely within the territory of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. It is no surprise that most women, and many clinicians, treat them accordingly,” he stated.
Everyday symptoms of ovarian cancer
According to Dr Singh, there are specific symptoms to watch for that can help detect and diagnose ovarian cancer early. These include:
- Persistent bloating
- Pelvic or abdominal discomfort
- Difficulty eating
- Feeling full after very little food
- More frequent urination
“The symptoms themselves are not the concern. Plenty of healthy women experience these occasionally. What matters is the pattern,” highlighted the oncologist. “Clinical evidence shows that when these symptoms recur roughly 10 to 12 times a month and continue for more than two consecutive weeks without improving despite dietary changes or antacid treatment, they need medical attention.”
Dr Singh pointed out that women over 40 should be particularly alert to these symptoms. New or worsening digestive and urinary symptoms at that age should not go uninvestigated for weeks.
Common misconceptions that delay diagnosis
Two assumptions tend to get in the way of timely diagnosis of ovarian cancer, pointed out Dr Singh. They are listed as follows.
- Ovarian cancer is largely a hereditary disease, affecting only women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. As the oncologist explained, “Most cases arise in women with no such history at all.”
- Persistent bloating or pelvic heaviness is simply what getting older feels like. Dr Singh acknowledged that it can be the case in some instances, but when these symptoms recur regularly without a clear reason, they are worth investigating.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Tejinder Singh is a professor and lead consultant in medical and precision oncology at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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