Doctor lists everyday symptoms of ovarian cancer, warns against misconceptions that delay diagnosis

Ovarian cancer rarely announces itself with an obvious sign. According to oncologist Dr Tejinder Singh of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, the symptoms that appear in its early stages feel so much like routine digestive discomfort that many women assume that is exactly what they are.

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“In Indian cancer registries, ovarian cancer ranks as the third most common cancer among women, compared to eighth globally. The lifetime risk is 1 in 133 Indian women. Yet approximately 75 per cent of cases are diagnosed at a later stage, largely because earlier symptoms were never investigated,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

The oncologist explained that the ovaries sit deep within the pelvis, which means a tumour growing there can press against the bladder and bowel for weeks without producing any sensation that feels clearly wrong.

“What emerges instead feels familiar: persistent bloating, a sense of fullness after only a few bites, a dull lower abdominal ache, or the need to urinate more often. These symptoms sit squarely within the territory of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. It is no surprise that most women, and many clinicians, treat them accordingly,” he stated.