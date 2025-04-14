'Eating more protein isn't enough': Fat loss coach spills the tea about weight loss diet

With innumerable weight loss trends floating on the Internet, it gets difficult to understand what to follow, and what to ditch. But there’s on advice that is recommended by health experts and weight loss coaches that in order to initiate fat loss and improve muscle mass, we need to improve our protein intake. But it is enough? How much protein is too much protein for weight loss? Fat loss coach explains.(Shutterstock)

Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach, who went through a weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, wrote in a post shard on April 6, “You have been told to “increase your protein” for fat loss, so you’ve started eating more eggs, adding beans, grabbing protein bars, and snacking on nuts. You’re also hitting the gym, eating clean, but your body still isn’t looking as toned as you expected. And you are still feeling hungry and dealing with cravings. The thing is eating more protein isn’t enough.” Also read | Fitness coach says these 10 habits are ‘easiest way to lose body fat’: Cut out carbs in evening to late night snacking

Here’s why too much protein is not good for health:

If your protein sources are mostly coming from high-fat and high-carb options like nuts, nut butters, beans, or fatty meats, you could be overeating calories without realising it.

If you’re mainly relying on processed sources like protein bars, you’re missing out on real, whole protein that helps you build muscle.

If your plate is not balanced with enough protein, you’ll still struggle with cravings and energy crashes.

What can we do instead?

Consume adequate protein to stay satiated: Get 25-30g of protein per meal (0.8-1g per pound of your ideal body weight for the total day)—this keeps you full and fuels muscle.

Prioritise lean protein: Chicken breast, turkey, tuna, egg whites, and Greek yogurt give you more protein per calorie than eggs, fattier meats, or fish (which are still great but shouldn’t be your only focus). Also read | Fitness coach shares 7-step weight-loss plan to help you shed 20 kg: ‘No starvation, no crash diet’

Build a balanced plate: At least ¼ of your plate should be protein to keep you satisfied and prevent cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.