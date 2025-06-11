Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Emotional detox 101: Tips to release suppressed feelings and heal from within

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2025 04:13 PM IST

Don't bottle it up! Expert shares 6 tips to release emotions and stop chronic stress in its tracks.

Emotions are not meant to be bottled up. They are signals. When suppressed, they don't vanish; they often manifest as physical issues — headaches, digestive trouble, palpitations or chronic stress. Unprocessed emotions can weaken immunity and trigger inflammation, making emotional release a vital part of healing.

6 steps to to start emotional detox today.(Image by Pixabay)
6 steps to to start emotional detox today.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepika Rathod, chief nutrition officer at LCHHS, shared, “Emotional cleansing is about creating space for those feelings to surface and release—gently and consciously. A client of mine, a woman in her 40s, seemed emotionally strong. She was handling a demanding job, family and parenting, yet behind the resilience were years of emotional suppression, especially from childhood and a marriage where her feelings were constantly invalidated. Over time, she began experiencing severe gut issues and tightness in her chest and throat.”

“During one session, she broke down and cried deeply—something she hadn’t allowed herself to do in years. That release, followed by smaller emotional expressions in the days after, led to significant improvement in her digestion and energy. Her body simply needed space to feel and let go. By addressing our emotions head-on, we pave the way for improved mental clarity, emotional resilience and physical health,” said Deepika.

She suggested the following steps to lighten your mind and soul:

1. Deep breathing

 

Practicing deep breathing every day for some time helps in reducing triggers and relaxing the nervous system.&nbsp;(Unsplash)
Practicing deep breathing every day for some time helps in reducing triggers and relaxing the nervous system. (Unsplash)

 

Take five minutes to slow your breath. Make your exhale longer than your inhale. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system and calms the body.

2. Journaling

 

Journaling helps us to either challenge exaggerated fears or gain clarity about recurring thoughts that seem to haunt us. (Shutterstock)
Journaling helps us to either challenge exaggerated fears or gain clarity about recurring thoughts that seem to haunt us. (Shutterstock)

 

Write freely — letters you won’t send, thoughts you’ve never said. Tear them up or burn them to symbolise release.

3. Emotional release

Cry if you need to. Scream into a pillow. Let the emotion move through you instead of staying stuck.

4. Talk it out

Share what you’re feeling with a friend, therapist, or coach. Sometimes, being heard is the beginning of healing.

5. Positive affirmations

 

Practices like mindfulness, crystal healing, and affirmations allow you to manifest your reality
Practices like mindfulness, crystal healing, and affirmations allow you to manifest your reality

 

Look in the mirror and say, “I’m enough. I’m letting go.” Gentle words help reshape the emotional narrative. Practices like mindfulness, gratitude journaling and joyful movement support emotional health. When emotions flow freely, the body heals more easily.

6. Take the first step today

You've carried this weight long enough — don't let it dim your sparkle another day. Choose one step right now and feel the release, even if it's small. Your heart deserves this cleanse — why wait to feel whole again?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

