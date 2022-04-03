Endometriosis: Foods to eat or avoid, exercise tips, lifestyle changes to make

Popularly known as 'chocolate cyst', endometriosis diagnosis takes a long time - almost a decade, thereby affecting the quality of women's life immensely and some of the common symptoms noticed in women going through this disorder includes immensely painful periods with pelvic and lower back pain, pain during or after intercourse, excessive bleeding, digestive problems, painful urination, fatigue, depression or anxiety and abdominal bloating and nausea. It is a health condition in which the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside of the uterus, the fallopian tubes, the vagina, the cervix or even on the bladder or rectum and since women aren’t much aware of the condition, there is a delay in diagnosis of it and may have to suffer from poor quality of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Pune's Motherhood Hospital, shared, “Endometriosis is a condition characterised by chronic pain and risk of infertility which interferes with the day-to-day routine of the affected woman. Inflammation is the biggest contributor to pain. It is influenced by lifestyle, diet and hormones.”

She listed some lifestyle modifications to stay healthy in this condition and insisted on following them without any further delay:

1. Diet - (i) Foods to eat: Whole fruits like vegetables, grains, fibre, nuts, legumes and millet, healthy fats/omega 3 foods like walnuts, flax, chia seeds, salmon and olive oil, B Vitamin containing vegetables, anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, lemon and coconut oil, iron rich foods like eggs, fish and leafy vegetables.

(ii) Foods to Avoid: Processed foods with additives and monosodium glutamate, caffeine, colas, alcohol, red meat, high fat foods and sugary foods.

2. Physical exercise - This can help you manage symptoms such as pain and stress. Avoid doing any strenuous activities. Try walking, yoga, swimming, aerobics, or cycling. Exercising on a daily basis will also help you to maintain an optimum weight.

3. Good quality sleep - Sleep deprivation will take a toll on the endocrine system, which then leads to the alteration of hormone secretion patterns. Try to get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep on a daily basis.

4. Holistic healing - Relieve stress and remain positive.