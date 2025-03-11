Fitness coach shares 5 ways to rebuild your body and start feeling good in your 40s

Ageing does not mean slowing down, it is an opportunity to refine your approach to fitness and well-being. A 46-year-old fitness coach, Reggie Macena, recently took to Instagram to share the essential habits that have helped him stay strong, flexible and healthy over the years. Want to stay fit at 40, 50 or even 70? Here’s how this trainer does it!(Image by Pixabay)

Sharing a workout video, he wrote in the caption, “I’m 46 and I’ve been at this for a long time. Over the years I’ve had to adjust my training. I will tell you that I feel great on most days. It’s because I have added a few different things to my program that help me stay strong, flexible and overall healthy.”

Reggie Macena went on to reveal 5 things that worked for him. Here’s how you can apply his wisdom to rebuild your body and start feeling your best in your 40s and beyond.

1. Programmed strength training

The fitness coach shared, “I plan all of my workouts. I have an idea of how many reps and sets I will complete before I even walk into the gym. It almost guarantees progress is being made.”

2. Macronutrient based eating

Reggie Macena revealed, “I eat what my body needs to grow. Most of my meals are planned in advance. That way I don’t fall victim to impulsive eating.”

3. Flexibility work

“After every training session I incorporate at least 10 minutes of stretching. Thats something that started in my 40’s. I NEVER used to stretch. This is a game changer. Flexibility improves the quality of your life,” Reggie Macena said.

4. Sleep at reasonable hour

“I need my rest if I want to perform at high level. I used to be up all and go to work. That’s not even a thought. At this stage in the game. A good night of sleep is like good medicine. I have learned this the hard way,” suggested Reggie Macena.

5. Proper hydration

Reggie Macena said, “I get my 2 liters of water in before 5pm. I drink more on training days. Water is essential for overall health. Get yourself a water bottle and drink a couple of liters a day.”

He concluded, “These are a few of the things that I do to keep myself feeling good at 46. The list can go on and on. The point is that you can actually improve your health at 40,50 ,60 even 70 years old. Don’t limit yourself because of your age. Patience and persistence will get you there! Don’t mistake inactivity for age related declines. Just get moving. You got this!”

The fitness coach’s message is simple: Age is not a barrier to fitness and you can improve your strength, flexibility and overall health at any stage of life. All you need is patience, persistence and a commitment to movement as the keys to staying fit and feeling great at any age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.