Fitness coach who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months shares 5 drinks that can help burn stubborn fat

Amaka is a fitness coach who went through an impressive physical transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just 4 months. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey with tips and tricks that she has learnt along the way. From diet to workout tips to lifestyle tweaks, Amaka’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful information about faster and sustained weight loss. Detox drinks can help in burning stubborn fat.(Shutterstock)

Amaka, during her weight loss journey, followed a calorie deficit diet. However, detox drinks also helped in burning stubborn fat. “These super effective morning and night drinks did wonders for my metabolism and made me lose weight faster with a well-tailored calorie deficit diet plan,” she wrote in a post, shared on April 3. Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

Hot lemon water:

How to make: Prepared with lemon slices and boiling hot water, allow to boil for 10-15 mins, serve and drink.

Benefits: Aids digestion, boost metabolism and ensures fat breakdown.

Ginger tea:

How to make: 3 tablespoons of grated ginger, 1 cup of hot water. Allow to soak for 10 minutes and drink warm.

Benefits: Helps you debloat, improves digestion and increases calorie burning to help you lose more fat especially belly fat.

Apple cider vinegar drink:

How to make: 2 tablespoons of acv, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, a cup of warm water - stir and drink warm.

Benefits: Curbs late night cravings, helps with fat breakdown and aids digestion. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'

Cinnamon tea:

How to make: 1 tablespoon of powdered cinnamon, 3 bay leaf- 2 cups of water. Allow to boil for 10-15 minutes, Serve and drink warm.

Benefits: Detoxifies, helps to boost your metabolism to help you lose weight faster even while at rest.

Chamomile tea:

How to make: 1 teabag of chamomile tea, 1 cup of hot water. Allow to soak for 5 mins and drink warm.

Benefits: Aids digestion, reduces stress and improves sleep, helping your body burn fat effectively.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.