Fitness trainer shares 2 hacks to shed belly fat for women above 35: 'Cardio alone won't help you lose stubborn…'

Losing weight after 35, especially belly fat, can feel like an uphill battle. Hormonal shifts, slower metabolism, and lifestyle demands often make it harder for women to see results, even with regular workouts. Fitness coach Dr Akanni Salako shared 2 weight loss hacks to get rid of stubborn belly fat for women above 35.(Unsplash)

According to women’s weight loss coach Dr Akanni Salako, the key isn’t just cardio or calorie-cutting - it’s a smarter, more balanced approach. He reveals two easy hacks to help you shed fat and finally beat that stubborn belly pooch.

In an Instagram video posted on August 26, Dr Salako shares advice for women above 35 aiming to reduce belly fat, emphasizing a holistic approach beyond just cardio, strongly recommending strength training and meals rich in proteins and fibres. He also adds a sample workout chart and meal plan that will make it easier for you to adopt his advice. In addition to this, he also slips in a bonus tip that will help you manage meals on busy days.

Strength training

Dr. Salako recommends strength training for a minimum of three times a week. According to the fitness coach, “Cardio alone won't help you lose stubborn belly fat, especially when you're navigating hormonal shifts. Strength training builds muscle, balances your hormones, and allows you to burn more calories at rest.” He also shares a sample workout chart and suggests incorporating it in your next gym session.

Dr. Salako shared a full body workout chart that will help you incorporate strength training in your routine.(instagram/@dr.salako)

Protein and fibres in every meal

The coach recommends making proteins and fibers a priority at every meal to support weight management and overall wellness. He explains that having consistent cravings is your body’s way of signalling a need for nutrient balance. He suggests, “Pair lean protein with high-fiber foods during your meals. This will help you stay full longer and prevent the midnight and the late night cravings.” He also shares a sample meal chart with go-to protein and fibre rich meal options, complete with cooking time and how it works for the body.

The fitness coach shared meal options that will help you include more proteins and fibres in your diet.(instagram/@dr.salako (image enhanced using AI tools))

‘Pivot plans’ for busy nights

When life gets busy, it’s easy to grab takeout or junk food. Having a few “pivot” meals will ensure you are never stuck without a healthy option, even on busy days.

