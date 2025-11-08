Fitness trainer shares 8 workout mistakes that can destroy your joints even before you hit 30

You might be hitting the gym every day, pushing harder with every session, and thinking you’re doing everything right - but training without proper form can do more harm than good. Poor technique and ego lifting not only stall progress but can also increase the risk of serious injuries and long-term joint or bone damage. Fitness trainer Alex outlines eight workout mistakes that are straining your joints.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 5 signs you are eating too much: ‘You feel extra thirsty after a meal’

Alex, an NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certified personal trainer, lifts on Instagram, has highlighted eight common workout mistakes that can wreck your joints long before you hit 30.

In an Instagram video posted on November 5, the fitness trainer breaks down common gym exercises that can damage your joints, warning, “It’s not overtraining that ruins lifters. It’s doing d**b stuff for too long and calling it ‘hard work’. Some lifts build muscle. Others build hospital visits.”

Upright rows

According to Alex, upright rows may feel great at first - until your shoulders start clicking every time you reach overhead. That internal rotation, especially when paired with heavy weights, is a recipe for disaster.

Bench press done wrong

The trainer cautions that performing bench press with incorrect form can put unnecessary strain on your joints and lead to injury. He suggests, “Stop flaring your elbows out like a chicken. You’re not hitting more chest, you’re tearing up your shoulders. Tuck your elbows, set your back, and control the damn bar.”

Behind-the-neck press

Behind-the-neck presses are often seen as a hardcore move, but Alex says they’re simply unnecessary and offer no real benefits at all. He explains, “Your shoulders aren’t meant to move that way. Keep the bar in front and you’ll actually be able to lift long-term.”

Smith machine squats

Using the fixed bar on a Smith Machine for squats could be doing more harm than good - and putting serious strain on your knees. The trainer suggests, “That fixed bar path might look clean, but your knees hate you for it. Learn to squat with a free bar before your joints file for retirement.”

Good mornings with ego weight

Performing the good morning exercise with more weight than you can handle significantly raises your risk of injury - particularly to your spine. According to Alex, “You’re not ‘feeling your hamstrings’. You’re rounding your spine and praying it doesn’t pop. Drop the weight and control the movement.”

Kipping pull-ups

Alex doesn’t consider kipping pull-ups to be real pull-ups. He explains, “You’re not doing pull-ups, you’re just fighting gravity with terrible form. Full control is better than flailing around like you’re escaping bees.”

Leg press with hands on knees

The trainer explains that if you need to use your arms to finish a leg press rep, your weights are far too heavy. Not only does this offer zero benefit, but it also puts extreme stress on your knees - practically compressing them into dust.

Heavy shrugs with terrible posture

Performing heavy shrugs with incorrect form can put excessive strain on your shoulders and lead to serious injury. Alex explains, “Rolling your shoulders doesn’t build traps. It just ruins them. Go straight up, control the rep, and stop pretending to be hardcore.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.