Winter woes: Pediatrician shares 4 tips every parent must know to keep their child healthy

Seasonal changes often disrupt routines for young children's routines. As temperatures and weather patterns shift, toddlers may spend more time indoors, and playdates and daycare can increase their risk of infection. As winter approaches, here are four simple things parents can do to keep their little ones protected and comfortable What are 4 safety tips for winter weather? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

4 essential tips to take care of a baby during winter To keep your baby safe, warm, and comfortable during winter, Dr Sanjiv Singh Rawat, Pediatrician at Child Care Hospital, Tilak Nagar, Indore, recommends these 4 essential tips for winter baby care.

1. Dress your little one in comfortable layers Keeping babies warm is important, but bundling them up too much can cause overheating. Dress your child in breathable layers you can add or remove as the temperature changes. As a general guide, babies may need one more layer than an adult would wear comfortably. Check their chest or back to assess whether they feel warm, rather than relying on their hands and feet, which may naturally feel cooler. Remove hats and extra layers indoors, and avoid loose clothing or blankets while your baby sleeps.

2. Make hand hygiene a routine Washing hands often with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand rub when soap isn’t available, is one of the simplest ways to limit the spread of germs. It can modestly reduce respiratory illness, particularly around younger children. As toddlers spend more time indoors and in groups, make handwashing a regular habit before meals and after play or outings, and discourage them from touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Keep your child away from people with a cough or cold to prevent respiratory infections Respiratory infections tend to be more frequent during the winter months. Most children will recover from illnesses, but those with weakened immune systems may need extra care. A few simple habits can help, such as not letting your child share cups and eating utensils and limiting your baby’s close contact with anyone who has cold or cough-like symptoms.

4. Stay up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and booster doses The onset of the winter season may make babies more susceptible to infections. Getting recommended vaccinations and booster doses on time helps keep children healthy, reduces disease spread in the community, and protects those around them too. Parents should bring their child's vaccination record to every pediatrician visit 19, review the vaccination schedule, and discuss any missed or catch-up vaccines that may be required.

A season of care along with a journey of protection As seasons change, so do children’s activity patterns. For parents, it is a useful reminder to refresh everyday hygiene habits and stay mindful of illness. It is also important to keep age-appropriate vaccinations and boosters up to date, helping children navigate each new season with continued care and protection.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)