Heart-healthy garden: What to grow indoors and eat for lower BP and better blood circulation

As environmental and health concerns converge in today’s world, the concept of cultivating a heart-healthy garden emerges as a simple, accessible and deeply impactful solution. What we choose to grow has a direct influence on both our well-being and the planet’s health. Grow these plants at home to naturally boost heart health.(Image by Unsplash)

Plant your way to lower cholesterol:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Pooja Gupta, Senior Dietitian at Paras Health in Panchkula, shared, “A heart-healthy garden isn’t just a feast for the eyes—it can also be a powerful ally in managing blood pressure and improving circulation. By growing your own leafy greens like spinach and kale, which are rich in nitrates and potassium, or beets that help open up blood vessels, you're giving your heart the support it needs from the ground up. Tomatoes, garlic and onions are all easy to grow and offer added benefits like lowering cholesterol and supporting overall cardiovascular function.”

She advised, “Adding bitter gourd (karela) to your garden can provide even more heart-protective benefits—it’s known for regulating blood sugar levels and promoting healthy lipid profiles. Herbs like basil aren’t just flavorful—they contain antioxidants and natural compounds that may help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation.”

Grow THIS on your balcony for a healthier heart

For your indoor spaces, Dt Pooja Gupta recommended, “Consider adding oxygen-rich plants like Aglaonema, Peace Lily, Snake Plant, and Spider Plant. These not only purify the air but also create a calming, clean atmosphere that supports overall well-being, including cardiovascular health. With a thoughtful mix of vegetables, herbs, and houseplants, your garden can nourish both your body and your environment, naturally and beautifully.”

According to Maninder Singh, Founder and CEO at CEF Group, by growing crops that naturally aid in lowering blood pressure and promoting better circulation, individuals take active steps toward preventive health, while also supporting a broader movement toward sustainable living.

Certain plants have well-documented benefits in this space. Maninder Singh explained, “Garlic helps reduce arterial stiffness; beetroot, rich in dietary nitrates, aids in blood vessel dilation; spinach provides magnesium and potassium, essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure; while herbs like basil and turmeric deliver anti-inflammatory and antioxidant support.”

Rooftop greens are becoming the new heart clinics

Maninder Singh elaborated, “These are not just culinary ingredients; they are nature’s preventive tools, offering everyday solutions for cardiovascular health but the benefits extend well beyond individual health. Cultivating these crops at home, like on rooftops, balconies, or in shared urban plots, reduces dependence on resource-intensive food systems. It lowers transport emissions, cuts down packaging waste and minimises exposure to synthetic chemicals. Each plant grown with purpose contributes to reducing our ecological footprint.”

At the same time, these practices nurture greener, more resilient communities. Maninder Singh said, “Decentralised cultivation models, like vertical gardens and rooftop farms, are essential for climate-smart urban planning. They make nutritious, heart-healthy food more accessible, improve urban air quality, reduce heat islands and strengthen local food resilience.”

He concluded, “This model of growing for health aligns with the principles of circular development, where wellness, food systems and environmental care reinforce one another. It’s about fostering ecosystems where growth is measured not only in yield but in long-term impact on lives, cities and the climate. Promoting a heart-healthy garden is part of a larger vision: where well-being begins in the soil, thrives in local communities, and flourishes in harmony with nature. Because sometimes, the most powerful transformations begin with something as humble as a seed planted for the heart, for the planet and for the future.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.