Inflammation and weight gain: Nutritionist shares 4 tips to address inflammation for faster weight loss

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST

Shalini shared a guide on how to understand food habits and track inflammation-causing components to manage unhealthy weight gain.

Inflammation is known to be one of the triggers of weight gain. Last year, in an interview with Galatta India, Vidya Balan spoke of her challenges of weight gain, despite having a weight loss diet and workout routine. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar addressed the importance of addressing inflammation for faster weight loss on her Instagram profile. “Inflammation can be easily treated if you identify the trigger and work on changing your lifestyle,” Shalini added. Also read | Nutritionist shares 8 meals that can help avoid overeating and lose weight faster

Inflammation is one of the leading causes of weight gain.(Shutterstock)
Inflammation is one of the leading causes of weight gain.(Shutterstock)

Shalini added that doing a blood test to calculate C-relative protein is mandatory to understand inflammation in the body. C-reactive protein is a type of protein in the blood that dictates inflammation.

Shalini further suggested a few ways to manage inflammation for faster weight loss.

Daily logging of all meals and snacks:

Time and description: Record everything you eat and drink, noting the time of day. Be specific with portion sizes and ingredients.

Meal components: If possible, list each component of the meal (e.g., in a sandwich: bread, lettuce, tomato, etc.) to help pinpoint potential triggers. Also read | Nutritionist who lost 86 kg shares high-protein vegetarian meal plan to speed up weight loss

Track your symptoms:

Types of symptoms: Include symptoms that might be associated with inflammation like bloating, joint pain, headaches, skin issues, or fatigue.

Severity and timing: Rate symptoms on a scale (like 1-10) and note when they occur relative to each meal, as some foods may cause delayed reactions.

Highlight inflammation-causing foods:

Highlight those foods which are causing the symptoms such as bloating, gut issues and fatigue.

Track your food habits for a month:

Do this tracking for a month and you will be easily able to identify what are the foods that are causing you in inflammation.

“Avoid all the foods which trigger the issue and observe how you feel. Slowly reintroduce these foods in smaller proportions or reach out to a nutritionist to help you understand this condition better and cure this permanently,” the nutritionist added. Also read | Want to lose weight faster? Woman shares 13 'foods she ate to lose 30 kg in 8 months without gym': Cauliflower to tofu

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
