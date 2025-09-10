Is losing 10kg within 2 to 3 months really possible? Fitness trainer reveals the real truth: ‘90% of people who lose…’

Scrolling through Instagram, it’s hard to miss posts from fitness coaches and weight-loss programs promising to shed 10 kilograms in just two to three months. But is such rapid weight loss really practical or sustainable? According to fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, trying to lose 10 kilograms within a span of two to three months is achievable, but extremely difficult and unsustainable. (Pexel)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath is revealing the real truth behind rapid weightloss. In an Instagram video from September 10, the fitness expert highlighted the difficulty of actually achieving the feat. Despite it being attainable, he stressed on the unsustainability of the method. He mentioned five things to keep in mind if you choose to take on the challenge, stating that only a very small percentage of people are successful.

Calorie deficit

According to Raj, in order to lose 10kg of fat, you need to create a calorie deficit of approximately 77,000. He continues, “if you want to do this in two months - 60 days - you need to create a calorie deficit of about 1,300 every day.” He repeatedly cautions that this is no easy job and you have to work really hard, amping up the exercise and significantly reducing your calorie intake. He further explains, “Let's say you're eating about 2,000 calories today, and you're not losing any weight. You need to reduce that by 1,300, which means you are only left with about 700 calories worth of food for you to eat.” The fitness coach emphasises that this is not a sustainable method of weight loss, but nevertheless, it is possible if you are ready to put in that extra effort.

Rapid weight loss

The trainer warns that rapidly losing weight does not mean you are exclusively losing fat. “Losing about one to 1.5 kilos every week is rapid weight loss,” he explains, “You will actually be losing a significant amount of muscle. In fact, about 30 to 50% of your weight loss will be muscle loss.”

Gaining the fat back

Raj warns that it is very common to gain all the weight back, “because more than 90% of people who lose weight rapidly end up gaining it all back over the next couple of years.” The catch here is that you will not be rebuilding any of the muscle you lost, and most of the regained weight will come back as fat, often in greater amounts than what was originally lost. The fitness trainer continues, “So, at the end of losing weight and gaining weight, you're actually more fat and less muscle than when you started. And that is not a good place to be.”

Method doesn’t matter

Raj stresses that the three points mentioned above apply to all methods of rapid weight loss, whether through strict diets, intense exercise, coaching programs, or even medications. He cautions, “Whether you go through a crash diet, whether you do excessive exercise, whether you work with a coach or a program, or even if you take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro, because these are a result of the rate of weight loss and not about how you lose the weight.”

Go the slow way

When it comes to weight loss, Raj recommends taking the slow route, saying, “Lose your 10 kilos, but try and lose it over six to 10 months.” Losing 10kg over a duration of six to 10 months means losing about one to one and a half kilograms per month, which requires a calorie deficit of only 250 to 400 per day. According to Raj, this approach is far more sustainable and realistically achievable over the long term.

He highlights the physiological benefits of giving your body enough time to lose weight and explains: “Because the rate is slow, you will not lose too much muscle. And because you're taking your time, you will give your body time to adapt. You will give yourself time to build habits. So, chances of you gaining all the weight back is also very less.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.