Fitness coach who lost 28 kg shares how he has maintained weight for 17 years: ‘Greatest calorie restriction hack…’

Losing weight is often seen as the hardest part, but keeping it off can be an even bigger challenge. Relying only on cardio and cutting calories may shed kilos quickly, but it can also leave you feeling weak and drained. True weight management goes beyond just losing - it requires building strength, improving metabolism, and finding balance for the long run. Strength training helps build muscle and significantly improves metabolic rates, according the the fitness coach.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 9 reasons ‘French people stay slim despite eating cheese, pastries while everyone else gets fat’

In a July 11 Instagram post, fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who shed 28 kg back in 2008, revealed five simple yet powerful hacks that have helped him maintain his weight for the past 17 years. Since 2008, he has not only kept the weight off but also steadily improved his body composition, fitness, and overall health. His approach, he emphasised, isn’t about anything extraordinary but about sticking to simple practices consistently - a reminder that long-term results come from persistence rather than quick fixes.

Strength training

The fitness coach calls strength training an ‘absolute gamechanger’. He explained, “I lost most of my weight by doing cardio and restricted eating. Basically, move more, eat less kind of stuff. I lost weight and I became skinny. Yes, but I was also weak and flabby.” Relying on cardio alone isn’t enough to build strength. Once he incorporated strength training into his routine, he not only developed muscle but also boosted his basal metabolic rate, leading to improved overall fitness. Raj said, “As a result, I ate more good food, more protein, more vegetables. I started feeling stronger. My body composition, my fitness, my health, everything started improving.”

Walking

Raj is a strong advocate of walking in order to improve fitness and maintain weight. He recommended walking an average of 10,000-15,000 steps every day. He said, “Irrespective of what was going on in my life, irrespective of what life stage I was on, I made sure I walked every day on an average 10 to 15,000 steps on a daily basis.” It may not feel like much on a daily basis, but walking 10-15k steps consistently adds up significantly over time, delivering lasting health benefits. Raj continued, “By walking 10 to 15,000 steps every day, per year, I walked about 4 million steps. And in 17 years, I walked more than 50 million steps, which is significant.”

Eating vegetables

Raj dubs eating vegetables as the “greatest calorie restriction hack there is.” According to him, vegetables are not only rich in vitamins, minerals and fibres that improve overall health but are also incredibly filling. The fitness coach recommended eating vegetables to promote satiety and prevent cravings - “Once I built that vegetable eating habit, I started eating a lot of vegetables in pretty much every meal and that made sure I did not overeat as much or as often.”

Also Read | 5 treadmills for home workout: Get fit at home with our top picks

Smart eating

Eating smart played a significant role in Raj’s fitness journey. He does not recommend going on diets or anything out of the ordinary. His motto is to double down on the basics. “More protein and vegetables, less starch, sugars, and fat,” he said. “Embracing hunger, being patient, being mindful, the kind of stuff that I coach.” He also added that consistency is key. Regulating what you’re eating and incorporating the nutrients recommended by the coach regularly in your diet can help significantly.

Prioritising sleep

Getting enough sleep makes a big difference in energy levels and overall performance. The fitness expert explained, “When I don't sleep enough, I feel tired. I feel less motivated to go and exercise and push myself or even be active.” Good sleep also improves cognitive function and helps with decision making, which allows Raj to make smarter decisions with regard to food. He continued, “By sleeping well on most days, about 90 to 95 percent of the days, I wake up feeling fresh. I wake up feeling alert. As a result of which I'm able to do all the other things that I just spoke about.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.